Members and staff from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® traveled to Annapolis on Feb. 15 to participate in the Maryland REALTORS® (MR) 2022 Lobby Day. The annual event is an opportunity for REALTOR® and affiliate members to meet with their individual state senators and delegates to discuss real estate and homeowner issues. Because of COVID, this year's Lobby Day was scaled down to just a few members and leadership from across the state meeting with their legislators to discuss issues and bills that impact Maryland’s real estate industry. REALTORS® particularly stressed support for affordable housing, adaptive reuse, accessory dwelling units, love letters, climate change, wholesaling, and patrician of heirs just to name a few. Pictured, from left, are Colin Zimmerman, Chris Jett, Delegate Johnny Mautz, Susie Hayward, Grace Masten, and Austin Whitehead.

Board Chair Named

BERLIN – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Hale Harrison as chair of the Board of Directors of the company and the bank.

Harrison joined the company’s Board of Directors in October 1995 and the bank’s Board of Directors in 1975. He owns and operates Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. Harrison is a former councilman and secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and former chairman of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission. He is also a past chairman and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital. In addition to serving as Chair of the Board of Directors of the company and the bank, Harrison is chair of the bank’s Executive Compensation Committee and a member of its Governance Committee.

“As the Bank continues to grow, it is important that our Board composition and corporate governance initiatives align with the community banking industry and stockholder expectations,” said Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer. “Mr. Harrison understands the community banking business and is highly respected by his Board colleagues and our bank employees. He is perfectly suited for this important leadership role.”

Executive Director Announced

BERLIN – Geoff Failla, board chair for the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin, has announced the naming of a new executive director. Joann Manole took up the leadership reigns at Grace following the January 2022 board meeting. In addition to her over 33 years of experience in health care management, she has also served on the board and steering committees for several nonprofit organizations in northern New Jersey and New York.

Manole and her husband recently relocated to Sussex County from New Jersey. She holds a B.S. in Art Therapy from Long Island University, a Therapist Track Certificate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Medicine and has done Masters course work in addictions counseling, cognitive rehabilitation and recreation therapy.

With her strong business and health care background, Manole has much to offer the Grace Center. To this end, she has established several goals for herself as she begins what she hopes will be a long and mutually rewarding tenure as the executive director. She aspires to increase community awareness of services offered, facilitate the growth of the organization’s donor base, tap into other resources for funding and develop a strategic plan for how Grace Center will continue to thrive and meet the community needs.

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health is a nonprofit organization located in Berlin, Md. Assistance is provided on many levels including, but not limited to: prenatal and postpartum education, parenting and relationship skills building, limited ultrasound examinations, support groups for women with addictions, post-postpartum depression and pregnancy loss counseling, job training and placement as well as an avenue to earn a Maryland high school diploma.

“I am humbled and honored to be working for such an amazing nonprofit organization,” says Manole.

Practitioner Welcomed

SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Danniell Hicks, APRN, MSN, FNP-C, to TidalHealth Endocrinology in Seaford, Delaware. She will practice alongside Dr. Elayyan and Dr. Padilla.

Hicks has been in the nursing and healthcare field for 18 years as a Registered Nurse at both TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke. Hicks obtained her APRN and Master’s degree in nursing from Wilmington University.

Hicks has clinical experience as a registered nurse in acute care, critical care, care coordination and home health. She has been a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) since 2019.

Contracts Awarded

OCEAN CITY – Seaside Vacations & Sales is pleased to announce that two popular Ocean City, Md., condo destinations are now under their Premier Management Program.

Summer Beach has been a fan-favorite for years and offers that classic Ocean City vacation experience that our childhood memories are made of. With fabulous amenities such as a second floor outdoor pool, 24-hour security, spectacular views, and an awesome location oceanfront on 35th Street just a short stroll from some great restaurants and attractions, it’s a great, family-friendly choice! Summer beach owners take pride in the close-knit family of both guests and owners at this unique Ocean City Community.

For Guests looking for a luxurious Boardwalk experience, Belmont Towers is the place to be, and one of the most sought-after communities on the Ocean City Boardwalk! Offering fabulous amenities such as a seasonal outdoor pool, huge sun deck, rooftop putting green, fitness center, 24-hour security, and gated parking garage, there’s something for everyone in the family! Guests staying at the Belmont Towers will enjoy amazing views, designer finishes, well-appointed condos with the best of everything.

The Seaside Vacations & Sales Team is very honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with both of these great groups of associations and owners. We look forward to many years of successful partnership and growth.

New Physician

BERLIN – Atlantic General Health System announced today that Dr. Sandra Mancilla has joined Atlantic General Primary Care in Selbyville, Del., to provide primary care alongside Dr. Sally Dowling and Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Morris.

Mancilla has more than 14 years of clinical experience in community medicine and is fluent in both English and Spanish. She completed her residency and internship in family medicine at Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., in addition to internships at General Military Hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. Mancilla received her Doctor of Medicine from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara, in Mexico. She is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the Delaware Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Family Physicians. Mancilla cares for adults and children ages four and older.