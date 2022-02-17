Things I Like – February 18, 2022

by

Crawl Street’s Super Bowl Feast

The feeling after public speaking

Super Bowls with few penalties

A parenting win

At least two vacations a year

west o bottle shop

The Sopranos-themed commercial

Plants looking to bloom in February

The show, “As We See It”

All the support for the Draheim family

When a team trades an unhappy player

Transparent governing

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.