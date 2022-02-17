Avery Hall Insurance recognized The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence as the Avery Hall Cares Spotlight Non-Profit for January through March 2022. In support of the agency's charitable efforts, Avery Hall ties its community giving and referral program together. Since the Avery Hall Referral program was started in 2018, the agency has donated over $16,000 to local nonprofit clients through the program alone. The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, or BASSE, seeks to provide innovative and equitable educational opportunities for all students. Pictured, from left, are Katherine L Cauley, BASSE board member, Chantall Ashford, BASSE founder and co-chair, Bryan Allan Stevenson, BASSE principal, Alonna Berry, BASSE founder, and Dr. Teresa Berry, BASSE co-chair and founding board member.

Sports Network Launched

SALISBURY – Draper Media, which owns and operates local television and radio stations on the Delmarva Peninsula including WBOC and WRDE, has launched the area’s first and only local sports television station, Delmarva Sports Network (DSN).

“The Draper family has always been committed to serving our audience and advertising partners with top-quality content,“ says Craig Jahelka, President of Draper Media. “With the addition of Delmarva Sports Network we will offer a unique channel like nothing else on the Peninsula. DSN will be the premiere, local station for sports.”

Jahelka has tapped Sussex County native Bill Vernon to lead the DSN team. “Growing up in Delmar, I wrestled and played football. I know how passionate people here on Delmarva are when it comes to sports,” says Vernon, DSN Vice President/General Manager. “We are giving viewers quality production unlike anything they would expect to see for local sports. Delmarva Sports Network will air games, highlights, and sports news. We’ll cover boy’s and girl’s athletics from area high schools, colleges and minor league pro teams.”

DSN will be on the air 24/7. DSN will air a local sports program called The Final Score at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to providing sports coverage in local newscasts on WBOC, WRDE and FOX21. DSN will go in depth with sports specials, scoreboards, live and taped games. Coverage will include instant replay, slow-motion, play-by-play and color commentary.

New Practitioner Announced

BERLIN – Kerri Ellinger, PA-C, joined Atlantic General Health System this month to provide care at Atlantic General Women’s Health in West Ocean City.

She earned her degree in physician assistant studies at State University of New York at Stony Brook and has over 25 years of experience. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Ellinger moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2000 and since then has focused on women’s health and urology. She is passionate about helping women at all stages of life take care of themselves – physically, emotionally and mentally.

Employee Welcomed

SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth welcomed Amanda Caputo, APRN, FNP, to TidalHealth Cardiology in Seaford.

Caputo received her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Chamberlain University in 2018. She then earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky, where she focused on family practice, women’s health, cardiology and pediatrics.

Foundation Reaccredited

SELBYVILLE, Del. – The Joshua M. Freeman Foundation has announced the renewal of its Standards for Excellence Institute’s Seal of Excellence.

The foundation — a fundraising arts nonprofit, with programs that include Freeman Arts Pavilion, an outdoor performances venue in Selbyville, and its Arts Access Initiative, which provides students and underserved families of Delmarva year-round, high-quality arts experiences at no cost — was first awarded the Standards for Excellence Institute’s Seal of Excellence in 2019 after the organization voluntarily opened itself up to analysis by a jury of its peers. The peer review team examined the organization for compliance with the Standards for Excellence®: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector, in areas including: mission, strategy and evaluation; leadership; board, staff, and volunteers; legal compliance and ethics; finance and operations; resource development; and public awareness, engagement, and advocacy.

The Standards for Excellence Institute evaluates fundamental values such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility, and accountability, all of which are inherently important in the nonprofit world.

The foundation’s programs — which include Freeman Arts Pavilion performances as well as its Arts Access Initiative — and services, management, fundraising and financial practices were subjected to in-depth examination prior to earning accreditation.

The Standards for Excellence Institute requires organizations to renew after the initial three years to ensure they are maintaining the policies and good governance and compliance as well as their programs continue to reflect their mission. This accreditation is good for five years, at which time Freeman Arts will have to renew again.

“Achieving our renewed accreditation for Standards for Excellence is a measure of our commitment to the people and communities we serve,” said Patti Grimes, executive director. “As a public charity, we want to assure our stakeholders that we remain committed to delivering on our mission and serving our community while achieving and implementing the highest standards in governance, management and operating systems.”

Director Announced

SALISBURY – The Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland is pleased to announce Leslie Porter-Cabell as the new Lower Shore Workforce Alliance Director.

“Leslie brings a wealth of experience from regions ranging from New York City and Boston to DC and Philadelphia,” said Greg Padgham, Executive Director of the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. “Her thoughtful and comprehensive approach to partnership building between governmental, nonprofit and private sector entities will be a significant asset as she applies that experience to the Lower Shore.”

Over the span of her 20-year career, Porter-Cabell has successfully developed programs that target youth and underrepresented populations, partnered with community institutions to advance education to career pipeline programs, and managed the administration of several major grant-funded projects. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies from Boston University and a certificate in Environmental Impact Statements.