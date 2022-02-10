Ocean City Elementary Constructed Paper Flashlights

Students CStudents in Wendy Macrides’ science classes at Ocean City Elementary school constructed paper flashlights. The fourth graders were able to apply scientific concepts and the engineering design process to conduct electricity from a battery to an LED light bulb using paper, tape, and aluminum foil. Pictured, from left, are Cadence Contreras, Jemma Janda, Johnny Kerchner, Alyssa Raffo and Addisson Weaver.