Mauser Appointed New City Engineer OCEAN CITY – Providing further evidence of the steady succession plan internally, Paul Mauser this week was appointed to replace longtime City Engineer Terry McGean, who ascended to the city manager's position. McGean's appointment to city manager left the post city engineer, a position he held for over three decades, vacant. As Ocean City is…

Annexation Proposal Highlights Growth Concerns In Berlin BERLIN– A 57-home development proposed just outside town limits drew criticism and concerns about sprawl from municipal officials this week. When presented with the concept of a 57-home development on Evans Road this week, members of the Berlin Planning Commission objected to its size, its impact on local roads and the stress annexations put on…

Referendum Petition On Room Tax Revenue Change Submitted OCEAN CITY – Ocean City residents could have the opportunity to vote on an ordinance passed late last year that will scale up the percentage of room tax dedicated to destination marketing after a petition for referendum drive appears to have acquired the requisite number of signatures. In December, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed…