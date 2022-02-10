Warren Leroy Sinclair

BERLIN — Warren Leroy Sinclair, 64, passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

He was born to Henry Irvin Sinclair and Mary J. Harris Sinclair in Baltimore on Oct. 14, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dianne Sinclair (Bennett), and they lived together in Bishopville for many years.

He is survived by his two children, Shelly Marie Sinclair of Berlin and Melissa Ann Hudson (Kris), of Salisbury. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Jaelyn and Aria Hudson as well as Brodie Kelm. He leaves behind one brother, Joseph Sinclair (Karen) of Showell, and four sisters, Lynn Kelley (Jerry) of Snow Hill, Diana Williams (Mike) of Berlin, Sharon Puckett (the late Jim Puckett), of Crisfield and Sue Carey (Mike) of Selbyville. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Warren served as a member of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company for almost 47 years. He worked his way up and later achieved the status of President and Vice President of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company, as well as being a chairman of their board. He also held the title of Chief Engineer and Assistant Chief. In addition, he was a fire police officer for eleven years, serving Worcester County.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the West Ocean City Hunt Club for over twenty years. He also was a football fan, especially the Washington Redskins.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Showell Volunteer Fire Company located at 11620 Worcester Hwy, Showell, Md. 21862. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Maximillian F. Coschignano

OCEAN CITY — Maximillian F. Coschignano age 82, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Ocean City, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover, in Dover, Del.

He was born on July 15, 1939, in Red Bank, N.J., son of the late Michael and Theresa (Gentile) Coschignano.

Mr. Coschignano proudly served in the US Army for 30 years and served in Vietnam. He retired as a Major and then served in Civil Service for 15 years before retiring to Ocean City. Mr. Coschignano was a life member of the VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, WA Chapter 1048 in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, in Port Orange, Fla. Mr. Coschignano enjoyed relaxing in the sun by the pool or on the beach anytime he could. He relished time with his family and friends and loved WWII history.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Coschignano was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his sister, Maria Coschignano. He is survived by his wife, Francine (Anseaume) Coschignano; his son, Michael A. Coschignano of Ocean City; his stepson, Stewart A. Simpson and his wife Cecilia of Nashville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Jessica and Patrick; his great grandchildren, Jordan and Madeline; his son-in-law, Francis Knox and his wife Stacey of Lewes, Del.; his sisters-in-law Sue Shantz and her husband Charlie of Summerfield, Fla. and Rosemary Rein and her husband Barry of Cuenca, Ecuador; and his cousins, Maria Consentino of Toms River, N.J. and Peggy Consentino of Sarasota, Fla.

Services were held Interment with military honors take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Coschignano’s memory to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, www.heart.org

Please visit Mr. Coschignano’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

George Hollman

OCEAN PINES — George “Wayne” Hollman, 70, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Wayne was born January 25, 1952 in Daniels, Md. to George and Nora (Shifflett) Hollman. In 1965 the family moved to Carroll County where Wayne attended South Carroll High School and graduated in 1970.

He was a natural athlete who played football but loved baseball and held the county record for 19 out of 21 strikeouts. He received a full scholarship to Belmont Abbey, N.C. where he continued his baseball career until tearing his rotator cuff. In returning home he pursued work in the construction field and in 1977 Wayne and his brother Kirk started Hollman & Hollman General Contractors. Their reputation quickly spread through the county and for over 30 years they worked together until Wayne semi-retired in 2005 and moved to Ocean Pines.

Wayne loved being active, whether it was skiing, fishing, boating, riding his Harley, bowling, or playing cornhole. He enjoyed his furry companions, Macy and Munchkin, who could be seen with Wayne on walks or napping on his lap.

Wayne loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a devoted Husband, great Dad, wonderful Poppop, best Big Brother, and loyal friend to so many.

He is preceded in death by parents George and Nora Hollman, first wife Catherine Hollman and brother-in-law James Busey.

He is survived by wife Paulette Hollman; son Zach and wife Michelle Hollman; grandsons Hunter and Chase Hollman; daughter Heather Hollman; grandson Cody Talbott and wife Kristen; granddaughter Kaitlyn Riddle and husband Ben; siblings Kirk Hollman and wife Sandy, Debbie Pickett and husband John, Tammy Harry and Wayne Buckler, Charlotte Busey and Geoff; sister-in-law Kathy Davis and husband Fred Germano; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, Worcester County Humane Society or a Pancreatic Research Foundation in his name.

Robert Reid Godfrey

SNOW HILL — Robert Reid Godfrey, age 88, died on Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born one of 12 children to William and Catherine (Beauchamp) Godfrey, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol Ann (Hill) Godfrey and nine of his siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Patti (Bruce) Godfrey of Mappsville, Va. and Michele Godfrey of Snow Hill; grandson Marcus

Robins who was his riding partner since he was a little boy; two brothers, Norman and Donald (Tomie) Godfrey; several wonderful nieces and nephews; and a lot of wonderful friends who would chauffer Robert around for the last year, including Kevin Douglas and Roy Robins. Also we can’t leave out his “Matthews Market” family.

Robert had served in the United States Army and later became owner/operator of Elite Cleaners in Snow Hill, where his nickname became “Elite” which means the best. Robert’s all-time favorite passion was his garden. Every year he would plant his garden, and with hard work and a lot of love, he would give most of his vegetables away. When asked why he didn’t sell the vegetables, he responded by saying “because I enjoy giving them away”. Robert joined Bates Memorial United Methodist Church in 1943, and although he did not attend regularly he was a strong believer in God, and that is why we know he is at peace now.

Services were held. A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804, or Snow Hill Fire Department, Ambulance Div., P.O. Box 83, Snow Hill, Md. 21863, or Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.