Mallards’ Mini-Streak Halted by Sabres

by

BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped on Monday with a 53-37 loss to Saints Peter and Paul on the road on Monday.

On Friday, the Mallards beat Salisbury School, 38-21, on Senior Night. Baeurle scored 16 and Beebe added 11 points. The three-game skid ended on Monday with the 53-37 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul. The Mallards record now stands at 10-4 on the season.

