Five Seahawk football players last week committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level next season. Pictured seated from left are Joe Buxbaum (Florida Southern), Zimere Handy (Frostburg), Ashten Snelsire (Richmond), Duncan Ely (Salisbury), and Luke Scott (Salisbury). Standing behind at Head Coach Jake Coleman and his staff. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Five members of Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team last week last week committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at the next level next year on National Signing Day. Bayside Conference Offensive Player of the Year Ashten Snelsire committed to continuing his career at the University of Richmond next year. Zimere Handy has committed to Frostburg University next season.

Joe Buxbaum will continue is athletic and academic career next year at Florida Southern. Duncan Ely and Luke Scott have committed to Salisbury University. The Seahawks went 6-3 in the regular season and advanced to the Maryland 2A quarterfinals after beating Queen Anne’s and Bayside South rival Wicomico in the state playoffs before falling to Huntingtown.