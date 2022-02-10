BERLIN – The 2022 Beach Lacrosse season is right around the corner and registration is now open to all ages, pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade, until March 1. Beach Lacrosse board members are hoping to see registration numbers grow, encouraging more kids to fall in love with America’s oldest sport.

“It’s a new year and a perfect time for kids to get excited about a new season with Beach Lacrosse,” said Beach Lacrosse Vice President, Jenny Carven. “Whether you are new to the sport or an experienced player, we thrive on fair, inclusive play that forms a fun, sportsmanlike environment for all ages.”

The season will open the week of March 7, with practices at Worcester County’s Northern Athletic Complex. Along with practices, games are held on Saturdays, beginning the first weekend in April through mid-May. “Beach Lacrosse belongs to the Eastern Shore Youth Lacrosse Association (ESYLA) and plays teams across the Eastern Shore,” Carven said. “Whether its developing new skills during practices or being challenged during games against our ESYLA opponents, we are proud that our Beach Lacrosse Club participants are enjoying the highest levels of competitive recreational lacrosse while also developing lifelong friendships.”

Beach Lacrosse is a non-profit, volunteer run organization dedicated to the growth of youth lacrosse on the lower shore of Maryland and Delaware. To learn more, or to see how you can get involved as a volunteer, visit www.beachlax.org or contact beachlacrosse@yahoo.com.