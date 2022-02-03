ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Temper that Aries impatience. Demanding answers or results before they’re ready to be revealed could create more delays. Take time out for fun with family or friends.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Someone involved in your latest venture makes new demands that you find disturbing. While you dislike being a quitter, it might be best to drop this project and move on.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A decision could involve more serious implications than you first thought. Get more information and seek the counsel of trusted friends before you sign or say anything.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s a good time to reconsider some of your plans, especially those involving major investments of money and/or time. Expect to hear from someone in your past.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Love continues to dominate for both single and paired Lions. In the workplace, deal with a co-worker’s thoughtless comments before they cause problems later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might be angry enough to end a friendship because of something you were told. But consider the source of the gossip before you act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your career move seems to be stalled. Request a meeting to discuss the situation. It will be a learning experience for everyone involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): That important relationship is about to move to a new level. Continue to be patient, and resist pushing it even further. It still needs time to blossom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Paired Sagittarians do very well at this time. However, some challenges loom for single Archers who are considering stronger romantic commitments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be patient. A misunderstanding is close to being completely resolved, as new facts emerge that will help change those stubborn minds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A change in a personal relationship reveals some long-hidden truths. Your challenge now is to use this new information wisely for all concerned.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Draw on your deep reserves of good Piscean common sense to avoid taking the lure from someone who thinks he or she can get the best of you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a remarkable ability to make friends with strangers. This allows you to command an army of devoted admirers.

