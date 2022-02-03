Shortly after the completion of the beach replenishment program, a fierce Nor’easter struck Ocean City on Jan. 4, 1992. It produced the second highest water level in the town’s history, topped only by that of the March Storm of 1962.

Severe flooding took place in the downtown area and erosion was widespread along the beachfront. Fortunately, no buildings were lost because the new seawall had protected the Boardwalk and the dune line north of 27th Street had done its job. It was said that the three-year long beach replenishment program had paid for itself in just three days.

Photo courtesy the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum