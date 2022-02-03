State Truck Involved In Hit-and-Run

OCEAN CITY – A local woman was arrested last weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after allegedly colliding with a state truck on Philadelphia Avenue and fleeing the scene.

Around 2:40 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 9th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported hit-and-run incident. The officers met with the victim, who reportedly told police he was driving southbound on Philadelphia Avenue in a Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) truck when he observed a vehicle approaching his truck from the rear at a high rate of speed, according to police reports.

The victim told police he attempted to move out of the path of the vehicle, but the vehicle struck the passenger side door of his MDOT truck. The victim told officers the other driver, later identified as Kelsey Snyder, 27, of Ocean City, initially stopped, exited her vehicle and spoke to the victim, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Snyder asked him “Do I need to stay?” She then fled the scene in her vehicle and headed north on Baltimore Avenue. The victim was able to provide a description of the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, along with a description of the vehicle. The victim told police Snyder’s vehicle should have front-end damage.

Other OCPD officers located a vehicle matching the description with front-end damage in the area of 36th Street and conducted a traffic stop. Officers identified the driver as Snyder, who exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. Meanwhile, the victim was brought to the scene by a Maryland State Police trooper to identify Snyder as the driver who had allegedly struck his MDOT truck and fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s identification, Snyder was arrested at that point for hit-and-run and other traffic violations. At the Public Safety Building, Snyder reportedly consented to a battery of field sobriety tests, which she did not pass to the officers’ satisfaction. She then reportedly agreed to a breath test, which returned a result of .22. Additional charges of driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence were added.

Arrest Made For December Assault

OCEAN CITY – A Delaware man was located and arrested in Ocean City last Friday following an alleged assault on a female victim at an uptown condo in December.

Around 8:45 a.m. on December 16, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence at 103rd Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officers met with a female victim who reported she had been assaulted by her ex-boy-friend, identified as Matthew Moesle, 27, of Laurel, Del. Moesle had reportedly left after the assault and was no longer at the unit.

The victim reportedly told police she had moved to the unit recently to get a-way from Moesle. The victim and Moesle had been in a relationship and had a child together, according to police reports. The victim told police Moesle showed up at the unit around 12:30 a.m. on December 16 stating he had baby supplies, but when he arrived he did not have anything for the baby with him, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Moesle then passed out in a bedroom, and she let him sleep because she did not want to get into a fight with him. When the baby woke up in the morning, Moesle also woke up, according to police reports. When the victim told Moesle he had to leave, he reportedly became angry and grabbed the victim by the front of her neck and attempted to push her into a wall.

The victim told police she was able to get away from Moesle and went to a bedroom to find her phone so she could call the police, according to police reports. Moesle entered the room knowing she had called 911 and grabbed the phone and threw it against the wall, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told officers the couple fought over the phone and she ended up getting pushed to the floor.

Moesle left after the altercation and OCPD officers were not able to immediately locate him. Based on the victim’s statements, a warrant was sworn out for his arrest. He was located last Friday and was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Sleeping In Vehicle Leads To Drug Bust

OCEAN CITY – A Delaware woman was arrested on heroin and cocaine possession charges last weekend after resort police found her sleeping in a car in the parking lot of a downtown hotel.

Around 3:25 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of 21st Street when they observed a vehicle parked on the ground level of a hotel with its engine running and the lights on. The officers approached and observed the driver, later identified as Gudlaug Eichmann, 41, of Millsboro, laying in the front seat.

When the officers approached Eichmann, her eyes were droopy and she did not seem to be aware of their presence, according to police reports. An officer knocked on the vehicle’s door, but Eichmann did not respond. When the officers shined flashlights in the vehicle, Eichmann again did not respond. Finally, after the officers knocked on the vehicle’s door again, Eichmann rolled down the window, according to police reports.

Eichmann reportedly told officers she was staying in the hotel, and when asked why she was lying in her vehicle, she told police she was not feeling well. She reportedly exhibited signs she was under the influence. A background check revealed she was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Charles County.

Ocean City Communications confirmed the warrant and Eichmann was arrested at that point. During a search of her person, officers located a folding razor blade with white powder residue on it. During a search of her wallet, OCPD officers located two wax fold containing suspected heroin, a plastic straw with white powder residue and a rolled up $20 bill with white powder residue.

In the vehicle, officers located two plastic vials containing suspected crack cocaine, another container of suspected cocaine and a glass smoking device, according to police reports. Based on Eichmann’s behavior and the amount of controlled dangerous substances located, OCPD officers contacted Ocean City EMS as a precaution, according to police reports. Eichmann was transported to Atlantic General Hospital. During transport, Eichmann admitted she had smoked cocaine. Once back at the Public Safety Building, Eichmann was interviewed and admitted being in possession of heroin and cocaine, according to police reports. She was charged with possession.

Probation For Parking Lot Assault

OCEAN CITY – A Georgetown, Del., man arrested in December after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a mid-town nightclub parking lot pleaded guilty last week to disorderly conduct and was placed on probation.

Around 2:05 a.m. on December 12, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 49th Street for a reported 911 call. Ocean City Communications advised hearing a female saying “get off me” and a male saying “get out of my car” during the call. The OCPD officer responded to the parking lot and observed a female crying. The officer asked the female if she had placed the 911 call and she acknowledged that she had, according to police reports.

The female victim had a laceration on her lower lip. The victim told police she and her boyfriend, later identified as Keith Wicks, Sr., 58, of Georgetown, Del., had been arguing inside a nearby nightclub. The victim said when the couple got to their vehicle, the argument turned physical with Wicks striking her in the face and causing the laceration to her lip.

The victim reportedly told police Wicks then drove off, running over her foot in the process.

Wicks reportedly called the victim while she was speaking with the police. The officers heard Wicks ask on speaker phone if the victim was with the police, which led officers to believe he was still in the area and could likely see them speaking with the victim. An OCPD officer asked for the phone to speak with Wicks in order to have him come back to speak with them, or for them to go where he was.

Wicks reportedly told the officer over the phone he had been in an argument with the victim, but nothing more. He reportedly denied anything physical occurred and that he did not want any involvement with police before hanging up. The victim provided police with a description of Wicks, what he was wearing at the time and that his Chevrolet Impala had Delaware tags that said “WICKY” on them, according to police reports.

An OCPD officers observed a male matching Wicks’ description about 100 feet from their location and walked toward him. At first, Wicks began to walk away at a fast pace, but eventually complied with the officers’ orders to stop and sit down on the curb, according to police reports.

Wicks reportedly told police the victim had been hitting him inside the nightclub and they left and went to the car. Wicks reportedly told police the victim had struck and scratched him while in the car and he pushed the victim out of the vehicle in order to defend himself. Wicks did have a scratch on his ear, but continued to assert nothing physical had happened, according to police reports.

Wicks reportedly told police he was trying to drive away as the victim was attempting to smash his windshield. In the police reports, officers noted Wicks had been telling two inconsistent stories a-bout the incident, during one of which he reported nothing physical had happened, and the other that included him being scratched by the victim as he was pushing her out of the vehicle.

Wicks continued to deny causing the victim’s bloodied lip, however. Based on the evidence and testimony, OCPD officer determined Wicks was the primary aggressor and he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Last week, Wicks pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was placed on probation for one year.

Guilty Plea For Hotel Trespassing

OCEAN CITY – A White Plains, Md., man arrested in November after allegedly punching his girlfriend and then refusing to leave the hotel property where the alleged incident occurred pleaded guilty to trespassing this week and was placed on probation.

Around 9:10 p.m. on November 10, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a hotel at 16th Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a female victim in the hallway on the second floor, who informed the officer she had arrived that day in Ocean City with her fiancé, identified as Carl Jones, 43, of White Plains, Md.

The victim told officers she was lying in bed when Jones struck her in the head with his fist, according to police reports. The victim immediately exited the room and called police. The victim told police her belongings were still in the room, including her dog, according to police reports. The hotel manager told OCPD officers Jones was no longer welcome on the property and that she wanted him trespassed.

Jones was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing. This week, he pleaded guilty to the latter and was placed on probation for one year.