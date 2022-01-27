The Ocean City Beach Patrol poses on the beach at Caroline Street in 1948. The man in the center of the front row is Bob Craig, who served as captain of the beach patrol from 1946 to 1986.

The city limits ended at 26th Street in those days, but there were few bathers north of the Commander Hotel on 14th Street. The beach patrol numbered less than 20 guards at any given time in the 1940s.

The building in the background with the tower was the U.S. Coast Guard Station. It was moved to the south end of the Boardwalk in 1977 and today serves as the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum.

Photo courtesy Ocean City Beach Patrol