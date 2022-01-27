Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Jan. 28-29: Monster Trucks

No Limits! Monster Trucks & Thrill Show returns to the Wicomico Civic Center Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Group rates available. Call the box office at 410-548-4911 for information. Fees apply. Ticket prices subject to change.

Jan. 29: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located

at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 3: AGH Pfizer Clinic

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Health Center, 9714 Healthway Drive, Berlin. This clinic is available to those ages 5 and older. Register at www.agh-.care/vaccine.

Feb. 5: Drive-Thru Fried Chicken

From 11 a.m. until, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will offer for $14 each. Dinner includes four pieces fried chicken (breast, wing, thigh and leg), string beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, applesauce, roll and cupcake. Please stay in your car and use east driveway. 410-835-8340.

Feb 8: The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association Meeting

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association is having its next meeting on Tuesday February 8th. The meeting is held at the American Legion of Berlin, Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd. Meeting officially starts at 7:30 p.m. Show up early to get a seat, meet and mingle with new friends, have a beverage or bite to eat. This month’s guest speakers are from the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Ocean City. They will be speaking on new regulations, navigation, safety issues and answering questions. Guest are welcome to attend. For any questions contact ACSA President Ron Smith, at: smitty3894@aol.com.

Feb. 10, 17: Audition Prep

The Ocean Pines Players announces Pre-Audition Prep Class for the May production of “The Big Bad Musical.”

The free class is designed to review the music and concept of the musical. This class will be offered twice, from 6-7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. The purpose is to encourage the youth in the community to participate in live theater.

Feb. 11: Valentines Sip ‘n Shop

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Includes welcome champagne, appetizers, local vendors, entertainment, and door prizes. $10 donation at the door will benefit American

Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 programs. Held at American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Avenue, OC. Email enock-@nockinsurance.com for more information.

Feb. 12: Valentine Dinner

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue to host, including N.Y. Strip steak and shrimp dinner, baked potato, vegetable, dessert and complimentary drink. Cost $20 per person. Tickets available at the Post or call 410-289-3166.

Feb. 12: AGH Pfizer Clinic

From 9 a.m.-noon at the Barrett Medical Building, 10231 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin. This clinic is available to those ages 5 and older. Register at www.agh.care/vaccine.

Feb 15: Legion Meeting

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 will meet at 6 p.m. for social hour with meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. If you have a family member that is a veteran or active military, join the mission to support veterans, active military, and their families. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Feb. 18: Spaghetti Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. featuring spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic toast for $12.

Feb. 18-19: Chess Tournaments

Show off your skills and compete against other chess players during the annual Adult & Youth Chess Tournaments at the Wicomico Civic Center.

The youth tournament, for ages 5-18, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Players are guaranteed four matches and can register in advance for $7, or day-of for $12.

The adult tournament, for participants 18 and older, begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 at the door and players are guaranteed three matches. Rated youth players are welcome in the adult tournament.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place winners of each division. Players are also encouraged to bring their own chess sets and clocks.

Register online at www.WicomicoRec-andParks.org.

Feb. 18-20: Boat Show

Sponsored by the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, the 39th annual event will feature over 350 boats, 150 exhibitors and 50 boat dealers. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20.

Feb. 19: Virtual Dr. Walk

Check out Atlantic General Hospital’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. where there will be a short presentation from a provider. You can then walk your favorite route and share selfies online using #walkedwithagh. tsimmons@atlanticgeneral.org.

Feb. 22-23: Auditions

The Ocean Pines Players announces Youth Auditions for the May production of “The Big Bad Musical” at the Ocean Pines Community Center located at 235 Ocean Pkwy. With no experience necessary, these auditions are open to ages 8-17 and designed to be safe, casual, and fun. A cast of 18 is necessary. For more information and the audition form, please go to: http://sites.google.com-/view/oceanpinesplayers or email Director, Frank Pasqualino BigBadMusicalOPP@google.com.

Feb. 23: Grief Support Group

From 5:30-7p.m. in Atlantic General Hospital’s Conference Room 1, the goal of the support group is to provide hope for the future at a difficult time. Gail Mansell, 410-641-9725, gmansell@atlanticgeneral.org.

Feb. 26: Spa Day

This popular event returns to the Community Center with a Mardi Gras-style twist! Kids can enjoy an hour of pampering including nail painting, hair styling, a Mardi Gras craft, and snacks on Saturday, Feb. 26. Appointments are available from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 410-641-7052.

March 3-6: OC Film Festival

In partnership with the Art League of OC, this festival features films by local and

international filmmakers of every background and genre. Screenings at multiple venues around OC. ocmdfilmfestival.com.

March 11-13: Wool, Fiber Expo

Ocean City Convention Center 40th Street, hosts this unique and upscale wool and fiber expo featuring many one-of-a-kind hand created products. Also on hand, we will have all the materials available to make the products. The expo will also offer classes and demonstrations taught by true artists. Hours, Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission.

March 12: Parade, Festival

The 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival starts at noon at 60th Street. Everyone loves to be Irish at Ocean City’s famous parade. Marching units, floats, and local celebrities. At 11 a.m. there will be a fun festival with food, drink and merriment at the 45th Street shopping area. Free. delmarvairish.org.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions.info.