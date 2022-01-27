A ribbon cutting was held Jan. 19 At Salisbury University’s East Campus Complex to celebrate the new Eastern Shore Child Care Resource Center (ESCCRC). Previously known as Salisbury University’s Lower Shore Child Care Resource Center, the new ESCCRC will coordinate coverage for the entire Eastern Shore after the Maryland Family Network redistricted to make the shore one district instead of its previous two. Resource centers provide leadership, training, coaching, program support and other services to child care providers as well as assist families in finding child care. While the footprint has expanded, the services remain the same and are even more convenient for local providers throughout the Eastern Shore. ESCCRC covers one of eight child care resource districts in Maryland ensuring every child care educator and program are provided the highest quality professional development, support services, and instructional materials.