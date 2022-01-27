SALISBURY – While noting the health care system has been overwhelmed in recent week, local health officials say they are starting to see signs of recovery from the recent COVID-19 surge.

Last week, Wicomico County Health Officer Lori Brewster and TidalHealth President/CEO Dr. Steve Leonard came before the Wicomico County Council with an update on COVID-19 statistics within the community.

“As many of you know, we’ve seen a significant surge in COVID-19, particularly after the holidays …,” Brewster told county leaders. “Since the beginning of the year, in about 16 days, Wicomico has added 3,215 cases of COVID.”

In her presentation last week, Brewster said that positivity rates continued to increase in Wicomico, with one in every three people testing positive. She noted, however, that state positivity rates have started to decline.

“That’s not unusual because we seem to lag behind the state,” she said.

While the health department has expanded its testing opportunities, Brewster said Wicomico remained the fourth-lowest vaccinated county in the state, with 61% of residents ages 12 and older being vaccinated.

She added that the National Guard would be setting up a testing unit at TidalHealth in the coming days, while the health department would continue to offer vaccination clinics.

“We are still providing vaccines two days a week at the Civic Center,” she said.

When asked about the Omicron variant, Brewster noted it had been identified in most test samples throughout the state. She noted, however, that typical health department testing wouldn’t indicate what type of variant a person had.

“Our PCR testing at the health department is just testing for COVID,” she explained. “In order to determine if it is Omicron, it has to go through specialized testing at the lab … As the governor said, 9 out of 10 specimens are positive for Omicron.”

Leonard noted the most recent outbreak represented the sixth distinct surge within the community.

“Unlike other surges, however, the magnitude has been tremendous,” he said.

In recent weeks, Leonard noted, TidalHealth facilities have set record-setting numbers for emergency department visits and hospital admissions. And on January 11, the health system’s Salisbury and Seaford campuses moved to a crisis status for the first time in its 125-year history.

“Our goal is to have the public not feel anything …,” he said. “It’s in this level we’re looking to manage volumes and take the burden off staff.”

Officials pointed out the most recent surge has also impacted staffing, both in terms of infections and burnout.

“Beside positivity, we’re not immune from the labor-related challenges,” Leonard added. “So we have quite a few openings, much like all businesses. It’s also challenged the situation at TidalHealth.”

But Leonards noted there appears to be some encouraging news, as hospitalizations have leveled off.

“We do think we’ve peaked in terms of in-patient volume …,” he told council members. “Our models suggest we will be at this plateau for some period of time.”

Councilman Bill McCain said Leonard’s report served as a reminder to avoid the emergency department if possible.

“I think a lot of people still use the emergency room as sort of a primary care office,” he said, “and it just adds to the already overrun situation.”

Leonard agreed, but noted those with medical emergencies should not wait to seek treatment.

“If you have a life-saving need – chest pain, stroke symptoms, a medical emergency – you need to go to the hospital,” he said. “We can take care of you.”