BERLIN – This week, at-home test kits and KN95 masks started being delivered to all five Worcester County Library branches: Hill, Pocomoke, Berlin, Ocean City, and Ocean Pines libraries.

At-home test kits and KN95 masks are available, while supplies last to the public. The county health department is requesting the public take 10 masks per household.

If one would like a COVID-19 at-home test kit, and/or masks, please contact a local Worcester County Library branch by phone to ask about their supply. Please do not go inside the library if you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms. Worcester Health continues to offer weekly PCR testing on Tuesdays in Pocomoke and Wednesdays in Ocean City.

If you are eligible for a COVID vaccination but not vaccinated yet, please do so. Testing is useful but a vaccine is still the best tool in our toolbox for fighting COVID.

Stay home if you are sick. Wash your hands, wear a mask in crowded indoor areas, check on family and neighbors often, including their physical health as well as their mental health. Additionally, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. They can be ordered at https://bit.ly/3o0UsHp.