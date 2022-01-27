Stephen Decatur’s Michael Rayne takes care of a recent opponent at the 285-pound weight class. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team took care of business in a relatively close one against Kent Island last week, beating the Buccaneers, 49-24.

The Seahawks took a loss at 106 by forfeit, and suffered losses at 113, 120 and 126 before getting on track. Coby Drummond got Decatur on the board with a win over Collin Edds at 132. Timothy Lyons kept it going with a win over Chase Kelley at 138.

Gavin Solito beat Jack Mulligan at 145, but Evan Haworth fell to Cody LaTorre at 152. Parker Intrieri beat Kent Island’s Cameron Faulkner at 160, and Jack Quisguard kept it going with a win over Nicholas Morey at 170. Noah Reho beat Guiseppe Mellinger at 182 and Alex Koulikov beat Davide Vanwie at 195. Henry Brous beat Kent Island’s Justin Dillon at 220 and Michael Rayne won be forfeit at 285 to complete the 49-24 win for the Seahawks.