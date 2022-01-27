Advisor Joins Firm

BERLIN – After spending more than 5 years at Bank of America – Merrill Lynch, Matthew Danmyer has joined the independent advisors at Montgomery Financial Services, LLC. He will serve clients out of both of the firm’s eastern shore locations in Ocean Pines, Maryland and Lewes, Delaware.

As a Fiduciary and a Registered Investment Adviser representative of Montgomery Financial Services, Matt will provide a holistic planning approach for his clients. This includes retirement income planning, proactive tax planning, portfolio management, long term care strategies, insurance solutions and ongoing financial coaching and education.

“We are thrilled to have Matt join our team,” said Jeff Montgomery, Owner & President of Montgomery Financial Services. “Adding a financial advisor who shares the firm’s passion for client service is a testament to the culture on which the firm is founded.”

New Employee Welcomed

SALISBURY – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including Financial Planning, Small Business Retirement Plans, Tax, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

This past year was remarkable for CFS. “In 2021 our firm made a commitment to continue developing a support team to improve internal processes, customer service, client retention and firm expansion. These efforts will also allow our firm to continue attracting top tier Financial Professionals – creating a diverse and talented team for our clients,” announced CFS Partner, J.D. Schroen, CPA.

With that being said, CFS would like to introduce its newest team member, Tim Gonzales, Certified Financial Planner®. Tim joins CFS with 17 years’ experience in the financial industry, including earning the Accredited Asset Management Specialist™ designation. Tim chose CFS because of its commitment to the client experience, commitment to growth and most importantly, because of its support team’s dedication to clients. The firm’s level of client care “was the most impressive and alluring feature of CFS,” confirmed Tim.

After an in depth “courtship,” CFS partners are confident Tim will be an excellent addition to the team. Tim’s belief that a broad and full client relationship can lead to an increased recognition of possible risks to overall financial plans and can enhance the likelihood of positive outcomes, aligns with the company’s core commitment to comprehensive client care.

A graduate of Salisbury University, Tim has lived on the Shore for over twenty-five years, and makes his home in Salisbury with his wife, Amy, and their miniature poodle pup. He enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and appreciating the great outdoors.

Property Manager Added

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate welcomes Cody Adams. Cody joins SVN as a property manager. He will be based out of the Salisbury,

MD office.

Cody was born and raised on the Eastern Shore. He currently lives in Salisbury with his wife Megan, and their baby girl Josie and their dog Bo. Cody previously worked as a heavy equipment operator and has a background in construction. His hobbies include hiking and camping, motorcycles, PC building and gaming. He also enjoys cooking and grilling and craft beer.

SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, with offices in Salisbury, MD, Bethesda, MD, Easton, MD, Seaford, DE, and Onley, VA is a regional firm specializing in commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Fire Marshal Appointment

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Owens to serve as the new fire marshal. He will step into his role March 7, 2022.

“It has been a pleasure working with Matt for almost 26 years,” said Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon, who will retire in March following 35 years of service. “He is well respected in the community and, especially, among the county’s public safety agencies.”

Owens, a highly-trained, certified law enforcement officer, joined Worcester County Government (WCG) in 1996, when the Fire Marshal’s Office consisted of a team of two housed in the basement of the Worcester County Court House. He also serves as a part-time certified instructor at the Police Academy at Wor-Wic Community College, where he plays a role in training each new generation of law enforcement and correctional officers. Prior to joining the WCG team, Owens worked as a fire investigator/inspector in the former Wicomico County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“When people call 911, it’s the worst day of their life,” Owens said. “We have a good team. We’re here to do a job and to do it professionally. The satisfaction you get out of this doesn’t come from someone patting you on the back saying you did a good job. It comes from helping others on their worst day.”

Owens followed his father and brother into the fire service. He became a cadet with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company at age 13.

“I knew at that point the love for the fire service was in my blood,” Owens said. “If it wasn’t for my family pushing me to be the best person I can be, I would have never been able to do this job.”

Owens and his wife, Kim, have two children, Tyler and Trevor. Owens enjoys spending time at Assateague and hunting.

Resort Lot Sold

OCEAN CITY – Henry Hanna and Flo Brotzman of The Hanna Team with SVN Miller closed on the corner parcel at Philadelphia Avenue and Dolphin Street in Ocean City, MD. The lot was purchased by Dolphin Street Development of OC, LLC and they plan to build 22 upscale townhomes on the land.

Jeff Thaler, owner of Dolphin Street Development, is one of the top developers in Ocean City and specializes in land use development. Thaler has done recent projects such as Island Cove Townhomes, Seagate 57 Townhomes, Island Time Townhomes, Island Waves Condominium, Spain roof-top restaurant above the Cambria Hotel, Hilton TRU, Candy Kitchen, Country Inn & Suites, The Ocean City Art Center and many other beautiful hotels, condominiums, townhomes, restaurants, retail, and office projects.

“It was a pleasure working with Jeff, his knowledge of Ocean City and expertise in development were essential in getting this deal to settlement smoothly,” said Brotzman.

Firm Partner Announced

SALISBURY – InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. is excited to announce that our Vice President, Robert Jeter, II CFP®, CRPC®, has recently become a partner at our firm.

Since joining the Financial Advising industry in 2012, Robert has acquired extensive experience in Financial Planning and Investment Management. Robert’s level of commitment to our client’s success and our team’s success is matched only by his diligence in investment management, his work ethic, and over all dedication to his profession. He has clearly earned this position as partner.

Robert is involved in our community as a current board member of the Southern Delaware Estate Planning Council, a current member of the Professional Partners of the Eastern Shore, and a former board member of the Wicomico County Farm & Home Show.

Robert is a graduate from the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University where he successfully earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance. He is a Certified Financial Planner® as well as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor®. Robert and his wife, Kelly, currently live in Salisbury, MD.

InFocus Financial Advisors’ mission is to change lives by providing the solutions that can help increase our client’s financial security and peace of mind in retirement.