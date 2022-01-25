Sherronte Robins

WEST OCEAN CITY- One local man is deceased and another is being held without bond on first-degree murder and other charges this week after a fatal stabbing incident in West Ocean City on Monday.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Rambler Motel complex on Elm Street in West Ocean City for a reported stabbing assault. Upon arrival, local law enforcement officers found the victim, later identified as Nicholas Pittman, 37, of Ocean City, lying in the parking lot of the motel while unresponsive with trauma to the neck area.

Ocean City EMS responded and began life-saving measures on Pittman, who was pronounced deceased in an ambulance shortly thereafter. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation. During the investigation, neighborhood checks and interviews with nearby residents allegedly indicated Pittman and the suspect, identified as Sherronte Robins, 40, of Ocean City, lived together in a room at the motel and an altercation took place in the room where they lived, according to police reports.

Robins was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. After consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Robins has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Robins appeared for a bail review hearing on Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to conduct scene processing and evidence collection after a search warrant was obtained. Evidence believed to have been linked to the murder was recovered from the crime scene. A motive for the crime has not yet been established and the investigation is ongoing.