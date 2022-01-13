With clippers, garden gloves and greens from their yards in hand, members of the Worcester County Garden Club braved the cold to decorate Historic St. Martin’s Church in Showell for the holidays. The Worcester County Garden Club is a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, whose mission is to provide support, leadership and education for garden clubs and the public about best practices for horticulture, conservation, and landscape design. Pictured at left, front from left, are Club President Deb Young, Suzy Young and Jan Owens; and, back, Mary Ellen Jefferson, Karen Trigger, Martha Bennett, Joan La Hayne, Alison Schweiger and guest Pam O’Donnell. Below decorating the interior were members Mary Ellen Jefferson and Martha Bennett.