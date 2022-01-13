ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your batteries should be fully recharged by now, making you more than eager to get back into the swing of things full time. Try to stay focused so that you don’t dissipate your energies.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re eager to charge straight ahead into your new responsibilities. But you’ll have to paw the ground a little longer, until a surprise complication is worked out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Rival factions are pressuring you to take a stand favoring one side or the other. But this isn’t the time to play judge. Bow out as gracefully as possible, without committing yourself to any position.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Reassure a longtime, trusted confidante that you appreciate his or her words of advice. But at this time, you need to act on what you perceive to be your own sense of self-interest.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You need to let your warm Leonine heart fire up that new relationship if you hope to see it move from the “just friends” level to one that will be as romantic as you could hope for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): There’s still time to repair a misunderstanding with an honest explanation and a heartfelt apology. The sooner you do, the sooner you can get on with other matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Expect a temporary setback as you progress toward your goal. Use this time to re-examine your plans and see where you might need to make some significant changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some missteps are revealed as the cause of current problems in a personal or professional partnership. Make the necessary adjustments and then move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Jupiter’s influence helps you work through a pesky problem, allowing your naturally jovial attitude to re-emerge stronger than ever. Enjoy your success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Set aside your usual reluctance to change, and consider reassessing your financial situation so that you can build on its strengths and minimize its weaknesses.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Some recently acquired information helps open up a dark part of the past. Resolve to put what you’ve learned to good use. Travel plans continue to be favored.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Act on your own keen instincts. Your strong Piscean backbone will support you as someone attempts to pressure you into a decision you’re not ready to make.

BORN THIS WEEK: You embody a love for traditional values combined with an appreciation of what’s new and challenging.

