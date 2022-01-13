Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Jan. 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host carryout only, 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $14, crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato, cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato, cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

Jan. 14-15: Children’s Theater

Ocean Pines Children’s Theater announced the upcoming production of the musical, Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Performances will be Jan. 14, 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ocean City Convention.

Through Jan. 15: Tree Recycling

The Solid Waste Division of Worcester County Public Works will host its annual collection of Christmas trees. Area residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Central Landfill in Newark and the Berlin, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill Homeowners Convenience Centers at no cost. The trees will be ground into mulch for use at the Central Land-fill.

Jan. 15: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive-thru pickup only at New Hope United Methodist Church, 11 a.m.-until in Willards. Cost is $14 and includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert.

Jan. 15-16: Festival Of Art

Delmarva Art Expo returns to the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street, Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A collection of many art forms from metals to canvas to fiber. Admission charge. delmarvaartexpo.com.

Jan. 16: Winter Dinner Meeting

The Worcester County Historical Society will meet at the Dunes Manor Hotel. Dinner guests will learn about Worcester County’s past from Dr. Ray Thompson, retired history professor at Salisbury University. He will speak to the members and guests about the early history of Worcester County. According to Thompson, the Eastern Shore has been fortunate to have the oldest continuous records in British-speaking America starting in 1632 to help people understand who the earliest settlers were. He called them hearty men and women who lived in the frontier environment away from civilization. His talk will look into who they were and their lifestyles and how they transformed the Eastern Shore. He will trace the movements of the settlers up the peninsula of Virginia into Maryland’s Eastern Shore and into Delaware.

Doors will open for the event at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. The deadline for reservations for the dinner, which is open to the public, is Jan. 9.

Jan. 17: Club Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s regular meeting will be held at 10 am via zoom. Speaker is Delegate Sherry Sample-Hughes. Email for login: suechallis68@gmail.com.

Jan. 18: Monthly Meeting

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166

will meet at 6 p.m. for social hour with meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Sinepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. If you have a family member that is a veteran or active military, join the mission to support veterans, active military, and their families. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Jan. 20: NAACP Meeting

The January meeting of Worcester County NAACP will be a 6:30 p.m. zoom meeting. COVID-19 Update presentation with Dr. Angela Gibbs M.D.

The Omicron Variant will be discussed. Dr. Gibbs is a Board Certified Family Practice Doctor with over 25 years of medical experience. Email judymarieh-55@gmail.com for zoom invite.

Jan. 21: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

Public is welcome to American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin from 2 p.m. till. Cost $9.

Jan. 29: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Feb. 12: Valentine Dinner

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 23rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue to host, including N.Y. Strip steak and shrimp dinner, baked potato, vegetable, dessert and complimentary drink. Cost $20 per person. Tickets available at the Post or call 410-289-3166.

Feb. 18: Spaghetti Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. featuring spaghetti with meat salad, salad and garlic toast for $12.

Feb. 18-20: Boat Show

Sponsored by the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, the 39th annual event will feature over 350 boats, 150 exhibitors and 50 boat dealers. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20.

March 3-6: OC Film Festival

In partnership with the Art League of OC, this festival features films by local and international filmmakers of every background and genre. Screenings at multiple venues around OC. ocmdfilmfestival.com.

March 11-13: Wool, Fiber Expo

Ocean City Convention Center 40th Street, hosts this unique and upscale wool and fiber expo featuring many one-of-a-kind hand created products. Also on hand, we will have all the materials available to make the products. The expo will also offer classes and demonstrations taught by true artists. Hours, Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission.

March 12: Parade, Festival

The 42nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival starts at noon at 60th Street. Everyone loves to be Irish at Ocean City’s famous parade. Marching units, floats, and local celebrities. At 11 a.m. there will be a fun festival with food, drink and merriment at the 45th Street shopping area. Free. delmarvairish.org.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions-.info.