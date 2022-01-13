St. Matthews By-the-Sea UMC Delivered Quilts

Community EFaith, Hope, Love Quilters of St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick delivered 70 comfort quilts to patients of the DaVita Dialysis Center in Berlin last month. Pictured, from left, are Shawna Bandoch of DaVita and Shirley Loveland and Jeanie Higgins of Faith, Hope, Love Quilters. The quilters meet twice a month to make and donate quilts to various groups including medical center patients, veterans and others in need of love and comfort.