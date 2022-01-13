Berlin Planning Commission Votes Against Property Rezoning For Mixed-Use Townhome Community BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission voted 5-1 not to support a request to rezone commercial property near the intersection of routes 818 and 50. The commission will forward a request to rezone 25 acres of commercial property on to the Berlin Town Council with an unfavorable recommendation. The rezoning has been proposed to allow… Read More »

Resort’s Summer, Offseason Special Events Discussed; Drones, Fireworks, Concerts, Comedy Shows OCEAN CITY -- With the calendar flipping over to 2022, resort tourism officials this week received an informal presentation on some of the recurring special events for the coming year along with a few new wrinkles. TEAM Productions’ Bob Rothermel on Monday presented his proposed lineup of value-added special events for the coming season, along… Read More »

Long-Time City Engineer In Line To Be OC’s Next City Manager OCEAN CITY - It was confirmed late Wednesday that long-time City Engineer Terry McGean will replace sitting City Manager Doug Miller, who announced his resignation from the position late last month. There are still contract details to work out, and formal letters to be exchanged, but it has been confirmed that barring any late glitches,… Read More »