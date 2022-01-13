SNOW HILL – The Town of Ocean City has offered office space for the Worcester County State’s Attorney as the resort moves toward implementation of a body camera program for police.

County officials toured the resort’s public safety building last week at the invitation of Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. The town’s offer of office space comes after Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser said the use of body cameras locally would force her office to hire more staff and acquire additional office space.

“I think they recognize that their need and interest to go to body cameras sooner than I guess we would like,” said Weston Young, the county’s chief administrative officer. “They want to help offer space to accommodate additional positions.”

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic told the commissioners Tuesday he and Young met with Meehan at the building last week. He said they would discuss the possibility with Heiser.

“With the expansion of her office due to the body cams and that close proximity to the court house there, it might be a very opportune spot for her to put some offices for her staff that deals with that courthouse,” he said.

Commissioner Chip Bertino said he didn’t like to be caught off guard with proposals. Mitrecic said he and Young had toured the space, nothing more.

When the issue of budget impact came up, Young said details hadn’t been discussed but that he expected the county would be able to use the space for free.

Bertino said the commissioners would need more information before making a decision.

“Space like that is not easy to come by,” he said. “It’s nice we have an opportunity there but I don’t think we should be moving forward until it’s explained to the commissioners as to why we need it.”

Mitrecic reiterated that at this point it was just an offer.