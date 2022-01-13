Anthony David Smith

BERLIN — Anthony David Smith, age 79, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Washington, DC; he was the son of the late William Smith and Henrietta Dols.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, William and Henrietta Smith. Tony is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa West, and his four children, Nancy Getman, Brian (Veronica) Smith, Jennifer (Ryan) Ericson and David (Tamara) Smith. Also surviving are his brother, Michael (Kathy) Smith, and his sister, Barbara Jefferies. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Grant, Reese, Kayla, Ashton, Liam and Avery.

He served in the United States Army Reserves while establishing his career in information technology. He retired at the age of 59 and spent much of his time boating, skiing and pursuing interests in automobiles. A visitation was held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Modest Town Cemetery in Modest Town, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the charity of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Lee A. Rolfes

OCEAN CITY — Lee A. Rolfes, age 65, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He put up a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Lee was born in Washington, DC and was the son of the late William W. and Virginia (Potter) Rolfes.

Lee graduated from High Point High School Class of 1975. Following graduation, he attended carpentry trade school, married his high school sweetheart, Mary Sancomb, and they created a loving family.

He was a larger than life character. He had an adventurous spirit that allowed him to travel and to enjoy life to its fullest. Lee’s greatest title in life was being called “Granddad.” He loved his grandbabies. His hobbies included home projects, fixing old Boston Whalers, hosting large themed parties, bargain shopping at Ace, CVS, and Acme, and repairing broken beach chairs. Lee enjoyed relaxing on the beach, listening to island music, and spending time with his family. He was a fixture at his grandkids’ games and activities.

He was a retired carpenter of Union 132. Some of his professional accomplishments as a superintendent included working at the National Gallery of Art, George Washington University, Social Security Administration, Folger Shakespeare Library, Maryland Casualty Project, FedEx Field, Nationals Park and the U.S. Mint.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen Rolfes; one daughter, Jaclyn A. Kline and husband Vincent of Centreville; two sons, Lee A. Rolfes Jr. and wife Kasey of Weddington, N.C. and Richard L. Rolfes and wife Molly of Annapolis; three sisters, Linda Rolfes, and Leslie Wendorf both of Selbyville, Del. and Laura Scott of Queenstown, Md.; one brother, Larry Rolfes of Selbyville, Del.; and five grandchildren, Wyatt Kline, Anna Rolfes, Marylee Kline, Renee Rolfes and Chloe Rolfes.

A visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Luke’s with Father Paul Jennings officiating.

A reception will follow the service at The Knights of Columbus, 9901 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ocean City Beach Patrol in memory of Lee A. Rolfes. Make checks payable to OCBP, SRA, 109 Talbot Street, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Marvin Everett Long

SELBYVILLE — Marvin Everett Long, age 84, of Selbyville died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford in the company of his devoted wife and daughter.

He was born in Selbyville and was the son of the late Everett and Eva (Gray) Long.

Marvin graduated from Selbyville High School in 1955 and Goldey-Beacom College in 1957. Marvin started his career in business at the Bank of New York in Manhattan, then started his own successful company in computer billing services. Deciding to move back to Delaware, Marvin sold his company and relocated home, where he became locally known as the proud owner/operator of Marvin’s Gardens and then in 1986, Marvin’s Market, a popular convenience store for locals and tourists alike.

An active member of his community, Marvin was a dedicated member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, the Lafayette Masonic Lodge #14 in Wilmington and Tall Cedars. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to being a loving and supportive parent and grandparent, Marvin catered to the needs of those less fortunate in his area – delivering food for Meals on Wheels and providing Santa Claus duties for over 25 years to a large extended family. Marvin received his recreational pilots license and enjoyed flying, surf fishing, and golf. His greatest joy, however was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane M. Long of Selbyville; a daughter, Kimberly Lewis and fiancé Scott Magee of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Quinn and Emily McCullough and Kade and Mason Lewis; a daughter-in-law, Kim McCullough of Rehoboth Beach; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kent McCullough; a brother, Steven Long; and two sisters, Rosiene Stephens and Nancy Persolio.

A visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com