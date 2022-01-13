BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team split two matches last week, topping Wicomico, 78-6, last Wednesday before falling to Cape Henlopen, 34-27, in an impromptu match last Saturday.

Against Wicomico, Juan Hinojosa won at 106, Aaron August won a 113, Reid Caimi won at 126, Coby Drummond won at 132, Logan Intrieri won at 138, Gavin Solito won at 145, Evan Haworth won at 152, Parker Intrieri won at 160, Noah Reho won at 170, Jack Quisguard won at 182, Alex Koulikov won at 195, Henry Brous won at 220 and Michael Rayne won at 285.

Against Cape, Tyler Long won at 144, Noah Reho won at 165, Jack Quisguard won at 175, Alex Koulikov won at 190, Juan Hinojosa won at 106, Aaron August won at 113, and Coby Drummond won at 132.