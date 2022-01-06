The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines recently announced annual donations of $5,800 to several Ocean Pines departments and community groups. Since forming in 1974, the club has given more than $175,000 to the Ocean Pines community. This year, Club President Sharon Puser said funds were distributed to the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, Police and Public Works departments, along with the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean Pines Library, Neighborhood Watch, and the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation. Puser said profits from craft fairs and from the Artisan Gift Shop went toward the donations. Additional money was raised this year during “Desserts in the Park” events that coincided with summer “Concerts in the Park.”