Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici, of Focus Multisports, best known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, Surfin Snowman Valentine’s Day Weekend Love Run/Walk, Justin’s Beach House 5k, July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot and other entrepreneurial ventures, recently made a contribution of $16,000 to the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation (DSPF), after a successful Coastal Delaware Running Festival. The foundation is a non-profit friends’ organization created to preserve, protect and enhance the Indian River Life Saving Station, and the parks within the Delaware Seashore State Park Region. Pictured, from left, are Felici; Doug Long, Delaware Seashore State Parks; Hundley; John Roberts, Fort Miles Historical Association Board member; Shirley Price, DSPF Board member; and Larry Brown, DSPF Board chairperson.