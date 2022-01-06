James E. Eckman

BERLIN — James E. Eckman, age 79, of Berlin passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at home. He was born in Dundalk and was the son of the late James Robert and Anna Theresa (Bremer) Eckman.

Jim was a barber for many years and owned and operated Jimmy’s Barber Shop in Ocean Pines. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin.

He is survived by his daughters, Laurie Hoak of York Springs, Pa., Jennifer Garczynski of Glen Arm, Md., Megan Eckman of Salisbury and Jillian Eckman of Parsonsburg; his fiancé, Kay Brittingham of Berlin; a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hall and husband Jerry of Frankford; two grandchildren, Drake Long and Parker Twilley; and two nieces and a nephew, Denise Dotterweich and husband Joe, Doreen Blaser and Leroy Yegge.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Howard Leslie Stephens Sr.

SALISBURY — Howard Leslie Stephens Sr., age 89, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Tidal Health Medical Center in Salisbury with his family by his side.

Born in Selbyville, he was the son of the late Horace Stephens and Edna Ennis Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosiene Long Stephens.

He is survived by his children, Howard Leslie Stephens Jr. of Snow Hill, Renea Lynch of Newark, Richard (Eva) Stephens of Selbyville, Cindy (Dwayne) Shockley of Snow Hill, and Marvin Stephens of Snow Hill. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Stephens. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Debi Edmondson, Amanda Jones, David Dellies, Larry Lynch Jr., Kevin Allen Lynch, Richard Stephens Jr., Cory Hitchens, James Stephens, Andrew Hitchens, Jessica Chew, Travis Shockley, Curtis Shockley, Collin Shockley, Jordan Stephens, and Hannah Stephens. There are 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Robert Stephens. He is preceded in death by a brother, Horace Stephens Jr., and a sister, Shirley Bunting.

Mr. Stephens was a graduate of Selbyville High School; he was a United States Army Veteran and worked as a farmer. Howard was a member of Bowen United Methodist in Newark. He enjoyed wood working, building birdhouses and fishing.

A private graveside service will be held at Bowen Cemetery in Newark. Pastor Dan Bradford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 83, Snow Hill, Md. 21863.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home; letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com.

Michael Lojewski

CHICAGO — Michael Lojewski, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in Chicago on Dec. 27, 2021.

Michael was born in Chicago, graduated from Gordon Tech HS and attended St Mary’s College in southern Maryland. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Denmark of Ocean City; his father Lenny Lojewski of Chicago; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He worked for Higgins Crab House and General’s Kitchen for many years. He was a kind soul with many friends, smart and had a great sense of humor. He was very much loved by his family and will be truly missed.

Condolences may be sent to dideoc@aol.com

Ruth Virginia Broderick

MILLSBORO — Ruth Virginia Broderick, 94, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Ocean Pines and Frederick, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at her home.

Ruth was born in Cabin John, Md. on Sept. 29, 1927 daughter of the late John Smith and the late Ida Mae Smith. She worked at National Geographic as a bookbinder and was known for her green thumb. She loved time spent in her flower garden.

When she was younger, she enjoyed dancing and bowling. She also loved to shop.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Broderick, Sr., and her son, George P. Broderick, Jr.

Ruth is survived by her daughter-in-law Shirley Broderick; four granddaughters and one great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.melsonfuneralservices.com.