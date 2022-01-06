Award honorees Judie Scotti and Rob Ruszin are pictured with OPVFD President Dave Van Gasbeck last week. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Dave Van Gasbeck, president of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, last week presented the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero Award to Rob Ruszin and Judie Scotti.

Ruszin and Scotti helped save a life on Oct. 31 at the Ocean Pines Clubhouse Bar and Grille.

When a customer had a heart attack, their quick use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) resuscitated the man. He was later transported by EMS to Tidal Health in Salisbury, and he reportedly recovered.

An American Heart Association study showed that cardiac arrest victims who received a shock from a publicly available AED had far greater chance of survival and being discharged from the hospital (66.5%) than those who did not (43%).

Van Gasbeck said he applied for the Heartsaver Hero Award shortly after Oct. 31 and was hoping it would arrive in conjunction with the November recognition by the Worcester County Commissioners. Maryland Del. Wayne Hartman and Sen. Mary Beth Carozza also previously presented Ruszin and Scotti with commendations on behalf of the state.

“You are both truly heroes,” Van Gasbeck said. “You did an amazing job. You just jumped into it, and we can’t tell you how much we appreciate what you’ve done and how much we actually recognize, being in the business, how important it is the work you’ve done.

“You all are both fantastic,” he added.

Scotti was modest in accepting the award, saying, “it’s something that [anyone] would do.”

“As a as a human being, if you can help somebody, then that’s what you’re supposed to do,” she said. “Rob did an amazing job and, for me to help facilitate what I can do, then that was great … but I give credit to Rob.”

“I was just there and knew where [the AED] was,” Ruszin said. “Everyone that was there … helped out.”

“It was a big effort for everyone that was here,” Scotti said. “So, it’s not it’s not just awards for us. It’s awards for them too.”

Following the award presentation, Van Gasbeck took the opportunity to encourage local people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s really important,” he said. “We are taking more and more patients – and sick patients – on a daily basis. And virtually every patient that we brought in, in the last couple of months, has been unvaccinated.

“Do yourself a favor and protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and, with the high amount of positivity now in Worcester County 20.58%, wear masks when you feel it is appropriate,” he added.