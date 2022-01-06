Commission To Revisit Rezoning For Townhome Community BERLIN – Discussion regarding a rezoning that would allow for a substantial townhouse development just off Route 50 is expected to continue next week. At a meeting Jan. 12, the Berlin Planning Commission will consider a request to rezone commercial land near the northwest intersection of routes 50 and 818. The rezoning is being pursued… Read More »

County Judge Rules Against OPA In Election Dispute; Decision Clears Farr, Daly To Begin OPA Board Terms OCEAN PINES – A Worcester County Circuit judge has ruled in favor of Rick Farr, a disqualified candidate in the 2021 Ocean Pines Association board election. On Wednesday, Judge Sidney Campen issued his opinion on a complaint filed against the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) and its Board of Directors. In his ruling, issued nearly two… Read More »

Former Councilman Starts Petition Against Room Tax Revenue Change OCEAN CITY -- A recently-passed ordinance scaling up the percentage of the town’s collected room tax dedicated to marketing in future years is being challenged with a petition for referendum. In early December, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed an ordinance altering the formula for how a percentage of room tax generated in the resort… Read More »