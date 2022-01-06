Big Stripers Caught By Local Anglers

The rockfish bite did not slow down last week as evidenced by this pair of big stripers caught by local anglers Scott Lenox (left) and Curt Presnell (right) on the ForTuna on New Year’s Eve. The crew on the ForTuna landed around a dozen at 40-inches-plus.

Submitted photo