Beth Rodier Presented With Citations

by

Community FState Senator Mary Beth Carozza and State Delegate Wayne Hartman recently presented Beth Rodier, RWWC President 2018-2021, with citations from Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland General Assembly, and the Senate of Maryland in recognition of her service to the Republican Party.  Pictured, from left, are Carozza, Rodier, her husband Ed Rodier, who is president of Worcester County Board of Elections, and Hartman.