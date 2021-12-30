Things I Like – December 31, 2021

by

Warm Christmas Days

Harper Lee’s story

Still being able to surprise our kids on Christmas morning

Bluewater Advertorial  

Old hardwood floors

Clint Eastwood

A drawer full of new batteries

Commiserating with other parents

An old outdoorsman’s hands

When the teen in the house wakes up early

Geese flying in formation

Old concert bootlegs

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.