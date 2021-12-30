The Chasin’ Tides Catches Big Striper

The winter offshore fishing bite remains active as evidenced by this nice fat striper taken by the Chasin’ Tides Charters with Captain Chase Eberle on Monday. The Chasin’ Tides limited out on keeper tautog. The big striper pictured above was safely released.

Photo courtesy of Fish In OC