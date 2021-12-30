Seahawks Solid in 8th Pat Russo Meet

by

SNOW HILL – Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances last week in the Pat Russo Invitational, an annual holiday meet featuring teams from across Delmarva named for the program’s longtime coach.

This year marked the seventh annual Pat Russo Invitational, named for the Decatur track coach and legend who ran the program for 41 years before retiring. Top finishers on the boys’ side included Ethan Justice finishing first in the 800, while Gavin McCabe was fifth. Tristan Dutton finished first in the 1,600, while Justice was fourth. Dutton also finished second in the 3,200. Decatur’s Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Tiara McDonald was third in the 300, Breanne Ferguson was fifth in the 500, Carolina Novelli was sixth in the 800, and Summer Brenner was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles, and also finished second in the high jump.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.