SNOW HILL – Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances last week in the Pat Russo Invitational, an annual holiday meet featuring teams from across Delmarva named for the program’s longtime coach.

This year marked the seventh annual Pat Russo Invitational, named for the Decatur track coach and legend who ran the program for 41 years before retiring. Top finishers on the boys’ side included Ethan Justice finishing first in the 800, while Gavin McCabe was fifth. Tristan Dutton finished first in the 1,600, while Justice was fourth. Dutton also finished second in the 3,200. Decatur’s Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Tiara McDonald was third in the 300, Breanne Ferguson was fifth in the 500, Carolina Novelli was sixth in the 800, and Summer Brenner was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles, and also finished second in the high jump.