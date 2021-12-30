SALISBURY – The Eastern Shore delegation came before county leaders last week seeking support for new legislation changing the rental eviction process in Wicomico County.

In an hour-long work session last week, members of the Eastern Shore delegation met with the Wicomico County Council to seek a letter of support for legislation providing better property protection procedures during rental evictions.

While the current eviction process requires any remaining property in a rented unit to be physically removed from the premises and placed outside, the proposed legislation – championed by the Salisbury Area Property Owners Association – would implement a “knock, lock and leave” process in Wicomico County.

“We show up with the sheriff on the scheduled day of the eviction, we knock and open up the door for the sheriff, he removes the people or person that is there, and we’d change the locks …,” said Salisbury Area Property Owners Association’s Bret Hopkins. “Nothing is on the street. It’s inside, under a roof.”

Delegates told council members last week the proposed legislation had be brought before the state legislature in prior years and had neared passage in 2020 before the Maryland General Assembly adjourned early in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also noted the bill had support from the City of Salisbury and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s a local bill,” said Del. Carl Anderton. “So in order for a local bill to be successful we have to have support from the local governing bodies. That’s why we are asking.”

Officials noted the bill did not change eviction timelines or notices, but simply the process of removing a tenant’s belongs. Michael Weisner, president of Weisner Real Estate in Salisbury, argued not only would it reduce blight and protect a tenant’s possessions, but would save the sheriff’s office time.

“I think it’s a win all the way around,” he said.

Councilmen Ernie Davis and Joe Holloway questioned if the legislation included opportunities for tenants to retrieve their possessions after an eviction.

“I just have a problem with the knock and lock and then you’re done …,” Holloway said. “After these people are physically evicted I think they should have some time – whether it’s a day, two days, three days – to say you have 24 or 48 hours to get your stuff. That is my only opposition.”

Councilman Larry Dodd and Councilwoman Nicole Acle said they wanted more time to review the legislation and present it to their constituents.

“For the sake of public transparency, I think we need to really engage the citizens and make them aware of this,” she said.

Council President John Cannon, however, noted that the county council had supported the bill on two previous occasions.

“This will be the third or fourth time we’ve reintroduced this bill,” Sen. Addie Eckardt added.

Councilmen Bill McCain and Josh Hastings said they supported the proposed legislation.

“I think this is the best possible solution we can see …,” Hastings said. “It saves the county money, you don’t have to have the sheriff out there as long, you put in as many protections as possible to support the tenant, so I’m fully on board.”

Colin Zimmerman, government affairs director for the Coastal Association of REALTORS, told county leaders last week his organization was also in support of the bill.

“We don’t want to move up the eviction process, we don’t want to make it shorter, but we do know at the end of the eviction process, when the sheriff’s office comes and everything gets put on the street, it’s hard for everybody,” he said. “It’s hard for the homeowner, it’s hard for the property owner, it’s hard for the tenant, it’s hard for the sheriff’s office, the city courts, it’s hard to clean up. So being able to lock the doors, protect the property that’s inside, frees up a lot of resources for the county, resources for the property manager, and makes it a little bit more of a pleasant process for everyone involved.”

After further discussion, the council agreed to table the matter, giving officials more time to vet the proposed legislation and introduce it to community members.

“We can put in whatever you want,” Eckardt added. “The players will have changed a little bit this year, so there’s no guarantee it will go through as easily as it did before.”