Stop Leads To Weapon Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after a concealed deadly weapon was allegedly found in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Around 1 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a vehicle fail to make a complete stop at 13th and Philadelphia Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Craig Powell, 36, of Ocean City.

According to police reports, the officer explained the reason for the stop and Powell became defensive and told the officer he was making it up. The officer reportedly told Powell three other OCPD officers observed his vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign and again Powell denied it, according to police reports.

When the officer asked Powell for his license and registration, and Powell reached for the glove compartment, the officer noticed a handle of a knife positioned between the driver’s seat and the center console. The officer knew Powell had a history of fleeing from prior interactions and asked Powell to place his hands on the steering wheel, according to police reports.

The officer retrieved the knife by opening the passenger door. The officer examined the knife and determined it had a roughly six-inch blade with sharp straight edge on one side of the blade and a serrated edge on the other side. Powell was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

X

Ruckus In Parking Lot

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested last week after allegedly causing a scene at a midtown nightclub parking lot.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling when they assisted with an alleged disorderly individual, identified as Robert Bartone, Jr., 32, of Coram, N.Y. According to police reports, Bartone was yelling at bar staffers and pacing back and forth.

Bartone reportedly walked away from the front gate area and walked hurriedly toward a female, stopped her and yelled a string of expletives at her. Bartone continued to walk through the parking lot, screaming to anyone who would listen that he was intoxicated and that the female he had confronted had assaulted him, according to police reports.

Bartone’s yelling could reportedly be heard from over 50 feet away in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. Bartone continued his tirade as he walked around to a nearby liquor store, where he yelled at other patrons. OCPD officers activated their emergency lights and Bartone sat down on a curb, but continued to yell, according to police reports.

Bartone was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failing to obey and order and disturbing the peace. He was placed in handcuffs, but refused to calm down, refused to stand up on his own and refused to walk on his own, according to police reports.

He was taken to the Public Safety Building for booking and continued to be uncooperative. He reportedly wiggled around and wrenched his body around his cell, told booking officers he could not breath. He was seen by Ocean City EMS, but refused transport to a medical facility.

X

More Bar Unruliness

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested last week after allegedly scrapping with downtown bar staff and patrons after getting bounced from the establishment.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area and observed a large group of people on the sidewalk near a bar who were staring at a man later identified as Carl Cruz, 35, of North Cape May, N.J., who had taken his shirt off, according to police reports. The officer reportedly observed Cruz shouting and cursing and raising his arms while trying to instigate a fight with someone in the group, according to police reports.

The initial officer reportedly pulled around the block and called for additional units to respond to the location. Cruz reportedly continued to yell at the crowd and bar staff. Some in the crowd could be heard telling Cruz to just walk away, while another individual could be seen trying to pull him away from the scene, according to police reports.

OCPD officers reportedly observed Cruz walking backward in the travel lanes on Philadelphia Avenue while continuing to yell at the crowd. He was taken into custody at that point for disorderly conduct. An OCPD officer interviewed bar staff and witnesses, who reportedly told police Cruz had been removed from the bar because of his level of intoxication and for being disorderly just before the officer’s arrival, and that the altercation was caused by Cruz trying to fight his way back into the bar.

Once at the OCPD booking center, Cruz intentionally clogged his sink drain and flooded the male holding area while continuing to act disorderly.

X

Midtown Burglary Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A male suspect of no fixed address was arrested on burglary charges last week after allegedly locking himself in a hotel booster pump room.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 46th Street for a report of an individual locked in the building. Ocean City Communications had received a call about an individual locked in a building and were able to get a cell phone plot at a nearby candy store.

OCPD officers arrived on scene and were able to locate an individual identified as Destin Mabbyalas, of no fixed address, locked in a booster pump room at the hotel on 46th Street. Ocean City Fire Department staff arrived to assist and were able to open the door of the booster pump room with special tools, according to police reports.

Mabbyalas told police he was from Virginia, but traveled to Ocean City on a bus. Mabbyalas reportedly told officers he had friends in Ocean Pines, but was not staying with them. Mabbyalas reportedly told police he had gone to a midtown nightclub to apply for a job, and after he left the nightclub, he attempted to find a warm place to stay for the night.

Mabbyalas told police he pulled on the door handle of the hotel booster pump room and noticed it was open. When he went inside the room, the door automatically closed behind him and locked. Mabbyalas then called Ocean City Communications, who dispatched resources to get him out of the room. Mabbyalas was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary.

X

Disorderly Conduct, Drugs

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man, arrested in September on multiple charges after his motorcycle was pulled over for having a suspended registration, pleaded guilty last week to disorderly conduct and drug possession and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 13, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer ran a mobile check on a motorcycle and determined the bike’s tags had been suspended since February due to an insurance lapse. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Brett Allen, 30, of Greencastle, Pa., got off the bike and attempted to walk away.

OCPD officers advised Allen he was being detained for the suspended registration, to which he replied, “I’m off the bike, you can’t stop me,” according to police reports. Allen, who was wearing Pagan motorcycle club colors, reportedly became irate and argumentative. Allen then got on his cell phone and called for other Pagans to assist him.

About two minutes later, three other Pagan members arrived on the scene. One of the men reportedly told police “I’m sorry for his behavior,” and “This is the mentality we promote when we’re in Ocean City,” according to police reports.

Meanwhile, Allen continued to be argumentative and uncooperative and prevented the officers from conducting their investigation. At that point, Allen was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering. A search of Allen subsequent to the arrest revealed a set of brass knuckles in his rear pocket.

In Allen’s wallet, OCPD officers allegedly located Suboxone, a controlled dangerous substance. All on all, Allen was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, a weapons violation and possession. Last week, Allen pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and possession and was placed on probation for 18 months.