BERLIN– Elected officials in Berlin reinstated a holiday bonus for municipal employees.

The Berlin Town Council at its December meeting approved a $500 payment for municipal employees.

Councilman Troy Purnell brought up the issue of employee bonuses at the end of the council meeting this month. Purnell said the town hadn’t given any bonuses for the last two years, though the town did give employees $500 in 2016, $500 in 2017 and $750 in 2018.

“I’d like to see the $500 reinstated for this year,” he said, making a motion to that effect.

Mayor Zack Tyndall suggested officials pull the numbers associated with giving a bonus to present at the next meeting. Purnell said he estimated the $500 payment would cost slightly more than $37,000.

“I don’t want to wait,” he said. “I want to do it tonight.”

Councilman Dean Burrell agreed, pointing out the next meeting wasn’t until January. Tyndall said the town already gave employees a $50 holiday gift card prior to Thanksgiving.

“I would say if you’re wanting to look at possibly reinstating those bonuses that used to be done in years past that you allow us to be able to put those numbers together then we can bring that up at our next meeting,” Tyndall said.

Purnell said the payments could be funded by each department’s contingency funds. When Tyndall asked if stormwater and the other utility funds had enough in their contingencies to cover the amount, staff confirmed they did.

Councilman Jay Knerr felt a $250 payment would be more appropriate.

“Due to the fact it’s an unbudgeted item I’d recommend $250 not $500,” he said.

Purnell’s motion to give employees a one-time $500 payment was approved 3-1, with Knerr opposed because of the amount. Councilman Jack Orris abstained.