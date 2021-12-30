BERLIN – A $10,000 grant is expected to assist beautification efforts in Berlin.

The Town of Berlin received a $10,000 Main Street Improvement grant from the state last week. The funding will help maintain the memorial garden on Main Street, among other things.

“Our downtown has remained beautiful and we want to keep it that way,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “This additional funding helps us do that.”

On Dec. 22, the state announced $1.6 million in operating assistance grants, including Main Street Improvement awards. The Town of Berlin was listed as the recipient of a $10,000 Main street Improvement award for beautification, holiday décor and professional development. Wells said the funding would ensure the upkeep of the memorial garden at the intersection of West Street and Main Street. It can also be used for professional development and to purchase any additional holiday décor needed for next year.

She said the grant would ensure that downtown plantings, such as those on Pitts Street and in front of the welcome center, were maintained.

“It’s for downtown greenery and beautification efforts and maybe some plants for Pollinator Way,” she said.

Grants were also awarded to Main Street Princess Anne and the City of Salisbury as well as Ocean City for the second phase of Somerset Street, announced Sen. Mary Beth Carozza in a statement.

“I have been a longtime supporter of Maryland’s Main Street program and am grateful for more assistance awarded by Governor Hogan’s administration to my district,” Carozza said. “These funds will go a long way in supporting local business owners that have been devastated by the impacts of COVID-19 in providing much-needed relief. I will continue to work with the local leadership of the Lower Shore Main Streets and continue to support and advance their priorities.”