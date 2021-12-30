Commercial Property Sold

BERLIN — Wesley Cox, senior advisor with The Hanna Team at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, recently closed on a high-profile retail redevelopment, Season’s Plaza, located off Route 589 in Ocean Pines. The property is located adjacent to a Walgreens, in front of a shopping center and is planned to be redeveloped as a new Royal Farms.

Wesley and The Hanna Team have completed several transactions with Royal Farms’ real estate team.

“This deal is a great testament of how we operate in a fiduciary manner and proactively cooperate with other brokers,” Cox said. “I specifically targeted the real estate broker for Royal Farms for this property because as a fiduciary I knew it was the best thing for my client. Their team was great to work with while working through all of the challenges of redeveloping this site.”

The Hanna Team is currently ranked in the top 15 in the United States within SVN International and ranked No. 1 in the mid-Atlantic region.

Deputy Director Named

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners named Christopher Clasing as the new deputy director of Public Works. He stepped into his new role with Worcester County Government (WCG) on Dec. 1.

“Chris has served in multiple roles at other Public Works departments on Delmarva,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “I’m excited by his addition to the Worcester Public Works team and am looking forward to working with him.”

Clasing, a registered professional engineer in Maryland, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware in 2015. He brings six years of experience to WCG. From 2018 to 2021, Clasing worked with the Wicomico County Department of Public Works where he rose from civil engineer to chief civil engineer. Prior to that time he served as project engineer in the Department of Infrastructure and Development for the City of Salisbury.

“I’m truly appreciative to the commissioners for this opportunity,” Clasing said. “I look forward to serving the citizens and visitors of Worcester County.”

Clasing, an Eastern Shore resident, is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Eastern Shore Branch, co-founder and past president of ASCE Eastern Shore Branch Younger Member Group, and an active member of the County Engineers Association of Maryland.

He will assist the director in fiscal and operational management of the Fleet, Maintenance, Roads, Solid Waste, and Water and Wastewater Divisions. His responsibilities include preparing bid specifications, reviewing and approving developers’ construction plans for public infrastructure projects, coordinating inspection and acceptance for County maintenance of public facilities constructed by developers, providing engineering comments on proposed public infrastructure projects, and establishing departmental policies and procedures.

Firm Adds Advisor

SALISBURY — SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate has welcomed advisor Merry Mears, who will be based out of the Salisbury office with a focus on the Eastern Shore.

Mears is a commercial real estate advisor specializing in industrial, medical, and retail properties, as well as land development. For over 20 years, Mears has worked with a client base that includes local and statewide governments, commercial property owners and investors, and privately operating companies across the globe.

Mears is a dedicated and active member in her community. She has served in a multitude of community leadership roles such as Regent for the University System of Maryland, Board Member of Leadership Maryland, Board Member of the Maryland Economic Development Association and Board Member of Maryland Capital Enterprises, among others. In 2020, she was named a Top 100 Woman in the state of Maryland by The Daily Record for her vast contributions in business, community, and mentoring.

Mears is a graduate of Salisbury University and lives in Salisbury. In her free time, she enjoys running, traveling, cooking and spending quality time with her family.

“We are happy to have Meredith as part of the team and excited for her to bring her extensive experience in economic development. She holds the values that are consistent with the SVN core covenants and makes a good addition to the team,” says SVN management.