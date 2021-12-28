James Purnell served as a county commissioner from 1995-2014.

BERLIN – The community this week is mourning the death of well-known social activist and former politician James Lee Purnell Jr.

Purnell, Worcester County’s first African American elected official, passed away Monday. Area residents say he’ll be remembered for his trailblazing efforts in politics as well as for the decades he spent as a school bus driver.

“Hope, support, guidance, advice and tough love when needed is what Cousin Jimmy would provide to many of us, be it from the driver’s seat of his school bus, from the dais in the commissioner chambers, or while leaning across the hood of his red pickup truck,” Berlin Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols said. “He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.”

Purnell, born in Briddletown in 1937, owned a drapery business before being hired by Worcester County Public Schools as a bus contractor in the 1970s, a role he held for decades. He also became an advocate for the community, eventually becoming president of the Worcester County NAACP. He was heavily involved in the organization’s efforts to challenge the county’s voting practices, which eventually led to the creation of a new minority district. Purnell was elected to serve as the county commissioner for the new district in 1995 and served until 2014.

Nichols said Purnell, who was known to most to “Jimmy” or “Junior,” was instrumental in bringing a variety of positive changes to the community. She noted his role in getting access to county water to Briddletown.

“Back when I was a middle/high school student, he was the president of the Worcester County NAACP and taught us that even as young people we had a voice,” she said. “It was up to us to use that voice and make our concerns heard.”

Commissioner Diana Purnell, who was elected to fill Purnell’s seat once he retired, said he was a strong advocate for the people he represented.

“Jimmy was a very active warrior for people’s rights here in Worcester County,” she said. “He fought very hard for the community.”

Purnell remained a commissioner, serving as both president and vice president, until 2014. He received the Tri-County Council’s annual Citizenship Award in 2015 for his outstanding service to the community.

Diana Purnell praised his devotion to not only his district by the entire community of Worcester County.

“He was a good friend and a great advisor,” she said. “We’re going to miss him dearly.”

Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall, in a statement shared via social media, said he was sad to hear of Purnell’s passing this week.

“Mr. Jimmy, as many knew him, was a beloved member of the Town of Berlin and Briddletown communities,” Tyndall said. “As the first black county commissioner in Worcester County, Mr. Jimmy advocated for our community and the people he represented.”