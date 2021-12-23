WEST OCEAN CITY — Over the last several months most businesses have adopted some form of “pivot, change and adapt” into their daily operations to better serve their customers. The latest example for the West-O Bottle Shop would be the “Build A Case” program.

Though most consumers are accustomed to receiving a slight discount when purchasing a full case of a product versus just a singular six pack, the newly implemented “Build-A-Case” program allows customers to add variety into their purchase and still receive a “case” discount of up to 10%.

For example, instead of having to buy four, six-packs of just one product to receive the case discount, the bottle shop encourages customers to mix it up with variety. The customer can now choose between any of the six packs available in the store, whether it be a domestic, imported or craft beer and even the ever-expanding selection of pre-made cocktails.

“We have always prided ourselves on the selection available in the shop,” said co-owner David Hambury. “Now we are rewarding our customers with a financial discount to add variety to their purchases. With our town being a vacation destination, the new program allows the customer to stock up the beach house with everyone’s preferred choice. For those of us lucky enough to call Ocean City home, the Build-A-Case program will still be helpful. Why get four six packs of one brewery, one style or one flavor?”

The new program is not limited to simply four, six-packs. Many products are offered in four-, eight- or 12-pack configurations. To receive a discount, Hambury explains, “the entire case must be comprised of equally packaged products. For instance, four, six-packs, six, four-packs, or three, eight-packs equals a 10% discount. Two 12 packs is a 6% discount.”

Co-owner Sara Hambury added, “with the growing popularity of Seltzers and Ready-to-Drink cocktails, we hope our customers will appreciate mixing up all the fun and different offerings. Really, who wants all 24 of one taste?”

The Hamburys credit Beer Manager Will Rothermel with brainstorming the idea for the new program.

“Will brought fresh eyes and an innovative solution to the perpetual problem of inventory management,” said David Hambury. “So not only do our customers get a great new incentive, but implementing this plan also contributes to an even more smoothly run business. We are not aware of any other store in our industry offering a Build-A-Case. Will really had an ingenious idea.”

Hambury added the store continues to offer 20% off mixed cases of wine and 10% off mix-and-match six packs (which is six different beers.) Additionally, the shop plans to reopen its inside bar once the ongoing labor shortage is properly addressed internally. Apply online at westobottleshop.com