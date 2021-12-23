Salisbury University Donated COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests

community ESalisbury University recently donated 4,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force for use by area homeless shelters. Pictured, from left, are Michele Ennis, Lower Eastern Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force coordinator; Richard Hutson, Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force bilingual program and outreach director; and Natalie Booth, SU Campus Health nurse.