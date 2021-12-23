Ocean City Elementary School Kindergarten Learn About Different Holidays And Traditions

Students AStudents in Shelby Matassa’s kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary School have been busy learning about different holidays and traditions. Matassa was joined by English Language teacher Alicia Wallace to read “‘Twas Nochesbuena,” a book highlighting Latino traditions. Students practiced saying phrases in both English and Spanish. After enjoying the read aloud, students created their very own “Flor de Nochebuena,” better known in English as a Poinsettia. Pictured are, front, Fernanda Pineda Espinoza, Dayana Barroso-Pichardo and Caleb Russo; middle, Samantha Osorio Saldana, Teague Hammond and Ellie Smith; and, back, Wallace and Matassa. Submitted Photos