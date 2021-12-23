Ocean City – Berlin Rotary Club at Berlin’s Merry Marketplace

The Ocean City – Berlin Rotary Club sold hot chocolate at Berlin's Merry Marketplace. Pictured from left are Margaret Mudron, Rotarian Treasurer and Taylor Bank employee; Debbie Rickards, Taylor Bank, Arlan Kinney, Rotarian, and Taylor Bank employees Rachel Ferebee, Danielle Scott and Jennifer Figgs.