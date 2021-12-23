The holidays represent a natural time of reflection, an opportunity to express appreciation to those near and dear. From a community perspective, we think the nurses and doctors who have faced intense pressure over the last two years rank at the top of the list.

The coronavirus is here to stay. It appears we will be in a cycle of rising and falling metrics dependent on the season and various variants’ potency and spread for the foreseeable future. The pressure is intense. Rising cases and hospitalizations combined with constant testing and vaccinating along with typical medical emergencies and procedures combine to make for a difficult work environment for all in the medical field.

Today we shine this spotlight of gratitude on our medical industry for enduring what has been an unimaginable period of stress, pivoting through changing state and federal directives and workforce constraints.

Nurses are on the frontlines of everything, juggling high volumes of individuals and assuming unusual responsibilities daily. Emergency room doctors are dealing with unique circumstances managing symptoms and a variety of case severities. General practice and family doctors have their own struggles. Hospital administrators have the difficult task of managing it all. Add to all the coronavirus responsibility with rising mental health concerns and the medical industry is clearly under pressure.

With the holiday season here, many of these medical care providers will be working while we are with our respective families. They will be away from their loved ones, while also weary of bringing home a highly transmissible virus that could have varying effects on their family members. We thank them for their will to continue helping those in the community, while recognizing the trying times they are serving in. We should not take them for granted, and the holidays provide an opportunity to recognize their efforts.