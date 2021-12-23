Delmarva Dancing Donated to the American Legion Riders

community DDelmarva Dancing donated $500 to the American Legion Riders Post 8 Veterans Fund. Pictured left to right are American Legion Riders Ted Jenkins, Marty Macklin, Jim Leopard, Bill Lawson, Marty Krupinski, Delmarva Dancing President Eileen Smith, Secretary Peggy Parkinson, Secretary, and American Legion Riders Director Jim Parkinson.