Berlin Electric Costs Trending Down BERLIN – The town's energy charges have decreased despite rising costs across the economy. A recent comparison provided to the town by its electric consultants shows that the town's energy costs were less this year than last year. "The overall cost did not go up it went down," said Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood. According to…

'Humble Hero' Honored With Carnegie Medal For Saving Child Ejected From Vehicle On Bridge OCEAN CITY -- The "humble hero" who leaped from the Route 90 bridge into the water below to save an infant last May has been recognized with the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor in North America for civilian heroism. The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission on Monday announced Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information services at…

West OC Arson Suspect Previously Diagnosed With Pyromania WEST OCEAN CITY -- A notorious local arsonist is being held without bond this week after being arrested for an arson in West Ocean City that destroyed a home and a boathouse and damaged three other homes. Shortly after the fire, the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office concluded the cause of the blaze was arson…