Disorderly Conduct Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman was arrested for disorderly conduct last week after allegedly screaming at a group of people on a downtown street.

Around 8:40 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer observed a group of females walking near Robin Drive and heard a female, later identified as Akira Smith, 22, of Salisbury, allegedly scream an expletive at another group of people on the other side of the street. The officer reportedly advised Smith to stop screaming, but she told the officer, “I will scream whatever I want,” according to police reports.

The officer asked Smith for her identification and told her if she would do that, he would release her with a warning, according to police reports. At that point, Smith reportedly said, “I know how this works,” and “If I give you my license, I get arrested. This isn’t my first time.”

The officer advised Smith if she did not produce her identification, she would be arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing an investigation. Smith began screaming again and she was taken into custody.

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A South Carolina man was arrested last week after allegedly breaking his girlfriend’s cell phone and striking her in the face.

Around 10:40 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to an uptown condo for a reported domestic assault. The officer met with a female victim, who reported her boyfriend, identified as Timothy Swanson, 33, of Daniel Island, S.C., had struck her in the face and choked her, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS arrived and advised they did not see any exterior signs of strangulation and the victim was not transported to the hospital. The victim reportedly told police the incident stemmed from Swanson looking through her cell phone. The victim told police Swanson became agitated and threw her phone on the ground, causing it to break, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police once Swanson threw her phone on the ground, he struck her in the face with an open hand. The victim did have a small laceration on her face, according to police reports. She also reportedly told police Swanson threatened to throw her dog off the condo balcony.

Officers interviewed Swanson, who advised he did view information on the victim’s phone and threw it to the ground, but Swanson denied any physical contact. However, he could not provide any accurate details about the incident. He was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Gas Pump Drug Bust

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on drug possession charges last week after resort police observed his vehicle parked at the gas pumps of an uptown convenience store for a long period of time.

Around 1:55 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer noticed a vehicle parked at the gas pumps at an uptown convenience store. The officer returned about 15 minutes later and the same vehicle was still parked in the same place. When the officer drove by, the front seat passenger was observed leaning forward abruptly as if attempting to hide something under the seat, according to police reports.

Because of the alleged suspicious activity, the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Colby Lecates, 20, of Laurel, Del. The officer asked Lecates why he was parked at the pump for so long, Lecates reportedly told the officer he and the two juvenile occupants were trying to find something to do for the night.

The officer detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked Lecates and the two juveniles to step out, according to police reports. During a subsequent search, the officer located a bag of marijuana, other containers of marijuana and a white box marked “gummies,” inside which was located suspected heroin.

Because the vehicle was registered in Lecates’ name and because he was in the driver’s seat, he was detained at that point. When Lecates was asked what the officer located in the vehicle, Lecates reportedly told the officer just some weed and some alcohol. Lecates also told the officer there might be some ecstasy in the center console. When asked about the heroin, Lecates told the officer it was not his and that his cousin had been driving the vehicle earlier in the day, according to police reports.

Based on the evidence, Lecates was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and ecstasy and was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana.

Drug Arrests At Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY — Three Delaware residents were arrested on drug charges last week following a routine traffic stop in uptown Ocean City.

Around 2 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer conducted a traffic stop at the parking lot of an uptown condo building at 136th Street. The officer identified the driver as Desirae Lillard, 39, of Frankford, Del., and the passengers as Shonta Blake, 43, of Selbyville and Renaldo Henry, 36, of Dagsboro. Lillard reportedly told police she was working for a food delivery company and had just made a delivery at 127th Street.

The officer reportedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a wax fold of suspected heroin, a baggie containing powder cocaine, and other plastic bottle containing syringes, according to police reports. Drug evidence was reportedly found the vehicle and on the person of Lillard, Blake and Henry, according to police reports. Each were arrested and charged with possession.

Cocaine Found In Baseball Cap

OCEAN CITY — A South Carolina man was arrested last weekend after cocaine was allegedly found in his vehicle and the inside brim of his baseball cap.

Around 3:50 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of 11th Street when they heard a car alarm going off in the motel parking garage. Officers met with a male and female who said they couldn’t turn the alarm off because they couldn’t find the keys, according to police reports. The individuals said the care belonged to their friend who had just left.

A man, later identified as Blaine Alana, 22, of Taylors, S.C., approached the officers and identified himself as the vehicle’s owner. Alana consented to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of various bags containing powder cocaine, according to police reports. A search of Alana’s person resulted in the discovery of another bag of suspected powder cocaine inside the brim of his baseball cap.

Alana was arrested at that point for possession of cocaine. During a subsequent interview, he reportedly acknowledged the cocaine found in his hat belonged to him and that he had bought it the day before in Salisbury.

Jail For Motor Vehicle Theft

OCEAN CITY — A Northeast, Md. man arrested on motor vehicle theft charges in July after being found sleeping in a stolen vehicle in downtown Ocean City pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 18 months, all but eight days of which were then suspended.

Around 6 a.m. on July 12, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling in the downtown area located two individuals sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. During a welfare check on the individuals, officers conducted a warrant and registration check on the vehicle. Ocean City Communications advised the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cecil County.

As a result, Aaron Hess, 18, of Northeast, Md. was arrested and charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft from $1,500 to under $25,000. Last week, Hess pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft and was sentenced to 18 months, all but eight days of which were then suspended.

10 Days For Scrap With Cops

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville man, arrested in September after scrapping with resort police attempting to arrest him downtown, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area when the officer observed a male suspect running west on Wicomico Street. The officer reportedly observed the suspect, later identified as James Carter, 61, of Selbyville, being chased by a local security guard.

The officer detained Carter and asked him to sit on the curb, which he first refused to do, shouting at expletive at the officer. Carter then complied and sat on the curb. The officer noticed a laceration on Carter’s eye. It was learned Carter had fallen and hit his head on the corner of a table in a nearby bar.

Paramedics were called to check on Carter’s welfare, and Carter continued to yell obscenities at the officer while waiting for the ambulance, according to police reports. Carter then stood up and swung his arm at the officer in an attempt to hit him, but missed. At that point, OCPD officers attempted to take Carter into custody.

Carter reportedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and fell to the ground and OCPD officers and a Maryland State Police trooper attempted to handcuff him. Carter continued to thrash his arms and legs and allegedly spat at one of the officers on the scene, but missed.

While waiting for the transport vehicle, Carter reportedly grabbed a female OCPD officer and dug his fingers into her thigh multiple times before being ordered to stop. He was charged with six counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.