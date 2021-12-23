The annual Student Government Association-sponsored Food Drive at Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) ran from Nov. 15-Dec. 9. The Upper School gathered to sort and divide canned goods and non-perishable food items that will be donated to several local organizations. This year, WPS had a special kick-off to the annual event. In celebration of the school’s 50th year, each homeroom set a goal to collect 50 can goods in three days. If the goal was met, that homeroom was allowed a dress down day, where students could wear red, white and blue instead of their traditional uniform. Every class achieved the goal. Left, Briar Parsons, Will Wells, Hunter Simons and Mia Lovitt sort non-perishable food items.

Below, Assistant Head of School and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Aysuh Batra and Riley Schoch organize can goods during the food drive.

Pictured are, Katherine Abbott, Camden Rayne, Megan Waller and Charlotte Catapano pack boxes for one of the local organizations to receive a donation.

Pictured are, Maggie McCabe and Kathy Zhang take a break from packing donations to smile for the camera.