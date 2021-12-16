BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball teams split a pair of games this week to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Mallards lost to Delmarva Christian in a close one, 47-43. Lily Baeurle led the way with 16 points, while Ansley Gardner pitched in 10. Two days later, the Worcester girls beat Delmar, 43-25. Again, Baeurle led the way with 17 points, while Morgan White scored seven and Myranda Beebe added six.

Meanwhile, the Worcester boys dropped two games this week after starting the season 3-0. The Mallards lost to Delmarva Christian, 57-36. In its second game last week, Worcester fell to Delmar, 72-27. Michael Wehberg led Worcester with nine points, while Harrison Humes scored six.