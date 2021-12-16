Worcester Girls Split Two, Boys Drop Pair

BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball teams split a pair of games this week to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Mallards lost to Delmarva Christian in a close one, 47-43. Lily Baeurle led the way with 16 points, while Ansley Gardner pitched in 10. Two days later, the Worcester girls beat Delmar, 43-25. Again, Baeurle led the way with 17 points, while Morgan White scored seven and Myranda Beebe added six.

Meanwhile, the Worcester boys dropped two games this week after starting the season 3-0. The Mallards lost to Delmarva Christian, 57-36. In its second game last week, Worcester fell to Delmar, 72-27. Michael Wehberg led Worcester with nine points, while Harrison Humes scored six.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.